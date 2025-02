NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 4 (226) at DETROIT at INDIANA 9½ (237½) Toronto at NEW YORK 10…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 4 (226) at DETROIT at INDIANA 9½ (237½) Toronto at NEW YORK 10 (231½) Philadelphia Portland 6 (229½) at WASHINGTON Oklahoma City 17 (216½) at BROOKLYN at MIAMI 1½ (229) Atlanta LA Clippers 8 (228½) at CHICAGO Sacramento 9 (235½) at UTAH at HOUSTON 9½ (225) San Antonio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at LEHIGH 2½ Boston University at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 8½ Mercer at UCONN 12½ Georgetown Duquesne 1½ at LA SALLE at UNC ASHEVILLE 6½ Presbyterian at MARYLAND 3½ Michigan State at FURMAN 15½ Citadel at NORTHERN IOWA 7½ UIC at FGCU 14½ Bellarmine at NORTH FLORIDA 1½ Eastern Kentucky at NORTH ALABAMA 7½ Queens at HIGH POINT 21½ South Carolina Upstate Radford 1½ at GARDNER-WEBB Austin Peay 4½ at WEST GEORGIA at TEXAS A&M 6½ Vanderbilt at TEMPLE 3½ South Florida at UCF 4½ Kansas State at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 6½ Saint Bonaventure Bucknell 2½ at LOYOLA (MD) at CLEMSON 14½ Notre Dame Wofford 9½ at WESTERN CAROLINA at AUBURN 12½ Ole Miss at SYRACUSE 1½ NC State at COLGATE 9½ Holy Cross at AMERICAN 3½ Navy at JACKSONVILLE 14½ Stetson at GEORGE MASON 13½ Fordham Dayton 3½ at RHODE ISLAND at TULANE 8½ Charlotte Georgia State 1½ at COASTAL CAROLINA at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 9½ South Dakota at LOYOLA CHICAGO 4½ George Washington Belmont 1½ at MISSOURI STATE at MEMPHIS 13½ Rice at LIPSCOMB 20½ Central Arkansas North Carolina Central 7½ at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE Drake 8½ at EVANSVILLE Arkansas State 10½ at LOUISIANA at INDIANA 6½ Penn State Villanova 8½ at SETON HALL South Alabama 7½ at SOUTHERN MISS at ARKANSAS 3½ Texas Kentucky 3½ at OKLAHOMA St. John’s 7½ at BUTLER at WAKE FOREST 7½ Virginia at ARIZONA 15½ Utah at STANFORD 10½ Boston College Bradley 5½ at VALPARAISO at CREIGHTON 16½ DePaul BYU 5½ at ARIZONA STATE at USC 1½ Ohio State at BOISE STATE 3½ Utah State SMU 2½ at CAL at OREGON STATE 2½ San Francisco

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Winnipeg -132 at OTTAWA +110 at COLORADO -137 New Jersey +114 at LOS ANGELES -166 Vancouver +138

