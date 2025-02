NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA LAKERS 12½ (226) Charlotte COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VCU…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA LAKERS 12½ (226) Charlotte

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VCU 16½ UMass Wofford 6½ at VMI at ARMY 1½ American Lafayette 1½ at HOLY CROSS Nebraska 1½ at PENN STATE at LA SALLE 3½ Richmond Mercer 7½ at CITADEL at INDIANA STATE 7½ Evansville at NORTH CAROLINA 9½ NC State at HIGH POINT 16½ Charleston Southern Winthrop 1½ at PRESBYTERIAN at COLGATE 6½ Navy at KENTUCKY 5½ Vanderbilt SMU 2½ at NOTRE DAME Temple 1½ at CHARLOTTE at GEORGETOWN 3½ Providence at WEST VIRGINIA 3½ Cincinnati at DUQUESNE 6½ Fordham at MURRAY STATE 1½ Southern Illinois at DETROIT MERCY 1½ IU Indianapolis Saint Joseph’s (PA) 2½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 1½ UNC Greensboro at CHATTANOOGA 16½ Western Carolina at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 3½ Loyola (MD) at LONGWOOD 5½ Gardner-Webb at BELMONT 1½ Northern Iowa at SAMFORD 7½ Furman at TULANE 1½ East Carolina at DRAKE 10½ UIC St. Thomas 3½ at SOUTH DAKOTA at ARKANSAS STATE 8½ South Alabama at ILLINOIS STATE 1½ Bradley at VALPARAISO 2½ Missouri State at UTSA 2½ South Florida at NORTH TEXAS 14½ Tulsa UAB 3½ at RICE at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 7½ North Dakota State at UMKC 1½ Omaha at IOWA 1½ Oregon at TEXAS STATE 12½ UL Monroe at DENVER 4½ Oral Roberts at AUBURN 15½ Arkansas at MISSOURI 1½ Alabama at OKLAHOMA STATE 1½ UCF at FLORIDA STATE 8½ Miami (FL) Gonzaga 13½ at WASHINGTON STATE St. John’s 12½ at DEPAUL at UTAH STATE 16½ San Jose State at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 25½ Portland at BOISE STATE 2½ New Mexico at WASHINGTON 1½ Rutgers

