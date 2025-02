COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Florida Atlantic 2½ at TEMPLE Memphis 8½ at WICHITA STATE at SACRED HEART 1½…

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Florida Atlantic 2½ at TEMPLE Memphis 8½ at WICHITA STATE at SACRED HEART 1½ Siena at OHIO STATE 2½ Michigan Mount St. Mary’s 7½ at CANISIUS at SAINT PETER’S 4½ Rider South Dakota State 6½ at SOUTH DAKOTA Manhattan 3½ at FAIRFIELD at QUINNIPIAC 7½ Iona at DRAKE 6½ Bradley at MERRIMACK 3½ Marist at CLEVELAND STATE 3½ Youngstown State at MILWAUKEE 5½ Northern Kentucky at UIC 6½ Missouri State at ST. JOHN’S 5½ Creighton Wright State 9½ at GREEN BAY Nebraska 2½ at NORTHWESTERN at OAKLAND 13½ Detroit Mercy at UAB 9½ South Florida at NEW MEXICO 5½ Utah State at MURRAY STATE 1½ Northern Iowa at MARYLAND 11½ Iowa at OREGON 7½ Rutgers at EVANSVILLE 2½ Valparaiso Louisville 6½ at NOTRE DAME

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.