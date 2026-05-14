DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer ahead of the next MLB game to claim a massive welcome offer. Bet just $5 and win $100 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you want to back the Chicago Cubs in their road test against the Atlanta Braves or target the National League West clash between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers, this signup bonus provides the perfect opportunity to immediately boost your bankroll using the upcoming baseball slate. Get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook in a few simple steps.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Bet $5, Win $100 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $100 Bonus Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 14, 2026

New DraftKings customers can unlock incredible value for the upcoming MLB schedule with the platform’s latest welcome offer. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on exciting matchups like the Cubs taking on the Braves or the Giants visiting the Dodgers, you can instantly earn $100 in bonus bets. Additionally, your first bet must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer to be eligible for the promotion.

Once your qualifying bet is placed, the $100 bonus will be credited to your account instantly, giving you plenty of ammunition to tackle the rest of the baseball season. These bonus bets also offer excellent flexibility if you want to explore other markets, making this an ideal time to build a bankroll for the PGA Championship or to wager on the high-stakes matchups in the NBA Playoffs. Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so you have up to a week to use them before they disappear from your account.

Thursday Night NBA Matchups

Whether you are looking to back heavy favorites or find value in a road underdog, the next MLB slate offers a pair of exciting matchups to utilize your DraftKings promo on.

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) Chicago Cubs @ Atlanta Braves Braves -179 / Cubs +148 7.5 San Francisco Giants @ Los Angeles Dodgers Dodgers -180 / Giants +148 8.0

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves The Braves enter their upcoming matchup as heavy favorites (-179), and it is easy to see why. Atlanta’s lineup is anchored by Matt Olson, who has been absolutely dominant at the plate. Olson is sporting a 1.013 OPS and a .295 batting average while already racking up 14 home runs and 37 RBIs. Taking the mound for the Braves is veteran left-hander Chris Sale, who continues to miss bats at an elite clip with a 10.20 K/9 and a stellar 2.20 ERA. The Cubs will face a steep uphill battle in trying to keep the score under the 7.5 total.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers The NL West rivalry heats up as the Giants travel to Los Angeles. The Dodgers mirror Atlanta’s odds as -180 home favorites. Los Angeles boasts the firepower of Shohei Ohtani, who has driven in 17 runs and launched seven homers so far this season. Meanwhile, the Giants will look to rely on the contact-heavy bat of Luis Arraez, who enters the contest hitting a sharp .310, to spark an upset on the road.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. The best part? No promo code is necessary to take advantage of this massive odds boost. Just follow these simple steps to get in on the action ahead of the first pitch: