Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Releases $55 Bonus for NBA, NFL Combine Picks

Sign up with our Sleeper promo code WTOP to activate the best welcome offer. Redeem bonus cash to make picks on NBA games and the NFL Combine. New customers can click here to start with this bonus and a free pick.
Create a $5 entry after signing up with our Sleeper promo code. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive $55 in bonus cash.
Be sure to add the free pick for LeBron James in your opening entry. His total was at 26.5 on Friday night, but it has been dropped down to 0.5 points. Add additional legs from different NBA games to increase your potential winnings.
Register here to use our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Score $55 in bonus cash after entering a $5 contest.
Sleeper Promo Code for NBA Friday
|Sleeper Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Play $5, Win $55 Bonus
|In-App Promos
|Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Protected Picks, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|February 28, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Sleeper Fantasy includes markets for all NBA games. Find options on Friday for the Nuggets vs. Pistons, Thunder vs. Hawks, Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Pacers vs. Heat, Knicks vs. Grizzlies and Clippers vs. Lakers. Take the free pick for James while picking more or less several of the following totals to create your first entry.
- Donovan Mitchell: 27.5 points
- Nikola Jokic: 26.5 points
- Josh Giddey: 1.5 three-pointers made
- Trae Young: 37.5 points + rebounds + assists
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 32.5 points
- Evan Mobley: 12.5 assists + rebounds
- Jayson Tatum: 26.5 points
- Michael Porter: 6.5 rebounds
- Ja Morant: 26.5 points + rebounds
- Tyrese Haliburton: 28.5 points
Win up to 1,000X your entry based on the number of legs in your contest. Sleeper has a variety of unique features, including live game tracking research tools. Try connecting with your friends on the app to chat about your picks throughout the season.
Grab a $55 Bonus with Our Sleeper Promo Code
Start using one of the most popular daily fantasy sports apps after securing bonus cash. Take these steps to get started with our Sleeper promo code.
- Register here to apply our code WTOP.
- Provide the basic info needed to confirm your identity and age. You must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Social Security Number. It is available in many US states.
- Deposit money into your account with an accepted payment method, like a Visa or Discover card.
- Enter a $5 contest.
The outcome of your $5 entry doesn’t matter, so the $55 bonus is guaranteed. You can make (11) $5 entries over the weekend on the NBA, UFC, PGA and more sports.
Find Markets for the NFL Combine
You can make picks on the NFL Combine with Sleeper Fantasy. Predict bench press totals and 40-yard dash times from the top players. Go through totals for Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter, TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and more. Predict if Henderson will run faster or slower than a 4.4 in his 40-yard dash.
Check the promotions tab regularly to find picks on sale, entry boosts, protected picks and other types of offers. If you don’t make your initial entry until Saturday, there is another free pick for Damian Lillard.
Sign up using our Sleeper promo code WTOP and begin with a $5 entry. Win or lose, you’ll receive $55 in bonus cash.