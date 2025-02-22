Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Grab $55 in Bonus for NBA, CBB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a bonus for daily fantasy with our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Register here to claim a guaranteed bonus for NBA and college basketball picks this weekend.









Create a $5 entry after signing up with our Sleeper promo code. New customers will automatically receive $55 in bonus cash. And include the free pick for Kevin Durant in your opening contest.

Win up to 100X your entry and take advantage of exclusive features on Sleeper Fantasy. You can follow along with live scoring, chat with friends and use research tools on the mobile app.

Sign up here to use our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Get a $55 bonus following your first $5 entry.

NBA Picks for Our Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get$55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The free pick for Durant allows customers to take that he will score over 0.5 points on Saturday night, making this an easy option. It can be combined with other markets for the Suns vs. Bulls, Nets vs. 76ers, Lakers vs. Nuggets, Rockets vs. Jazz and Hornets vs. Trail Blazers.

These are just a few of the popular markets. The number of legs in your contest will determine the multiplier and your potential winnings.

Nikola Jokic: 49.5 points + rebounds + assists

LeBron James: 2.5 three-pointers made

Bradley Beal: 23.5 points + rebounds + assists

Austin Reaves: 18.5 points

Luka Doncic: 14.5 assists + rebounds

LaMelo Ball: 3.5 assists

Devin Booker: 26.5 points

Jamal Murray: 5.5 first quarter points

Tyrese Maxey: 24.5 points

James isn’t playing his age as of late, scoring 40 points in their last game on Thursday night. He will show up, but they need Doncic to play a key role to make a run in the playoffs.

Sleeper Promo Code Releases $55 in Bonus Cash

Sleeper Fantasy is available in many US states. Complete these steps to get started with the best welcome offer.

Register here to use our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your email address, date of birth and other basic account information. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Make a $5 entry.

The result of your first entry doesn’t matter, so the $55 bonus is guaranteed. It will be awarded as (11) $5 entries that can be used on basketball, hockey and more sports.

Find Markets for Ranked College Basketball Teams

Sleeper is also a great option for college basketball fans. You can view totals for popular players on the top teams, including Cooper Flagg of No. 3 Duke. Take him to record more or less than 33.5 points + assists + rebounds on Saturday.

Key games include No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 8 Iowa State vs. No. 5 Houston, Georgia vs. No. 1 Auburn, Oklahoma State vs. No. 23 Kansas, No. 17 Kentucky vs. No. 4 Alabama, No. 3 Duke vs. Illinois and No. 15 Missouri vs. Arkansas.

Browse through other markets for the UFC, NHL and EPL. Check the promotions tab regularly to find picks on sale, boosts and other offers.

