Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $55 New Player Bonus for NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who use our Sleeper promo code WTOP can redeem bonus cash for NBA entries this week. Start predicting stats by signing up here with the latest welcome offer.









Create an account with our Sleeper promo code and make your first $5 entry. Win or lose, a $55 bonus will be added to your account. And add a free pick for Anthony Edwards to record over 0.5 points on Monday night. Sleeper Fantasy adds these free picks for new users to have an easy leg in an opening entry.

Find markets for every NBA game on Monday night. View totals for the Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers, Celtics vs. Heat, Warriors vs. Bucks, Pelicans vs. Thunder, Kings vs. Mavericks, Jazz vs. Lakers and more.

Sign up here to use our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Claim 11X$5 entries to use on NBA picks.

Create NBA Entries with Our Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Luka Doncic is expected to make his debut for the Lakers on Monday night. Predict whether he will score over or under 27.5 points in his first game following the trade. It can be combined with several of the other popular markets below.

LeBron James: 8.5 assists

Donovan Mitchell: 4.5 assists

Austin Reaves: 19.5 points

Victor Wembanyama: 0.5 double-double

Nikola Jokic: 50.5 points + rebounds + assists

Zion Williamson: 11.5 assists + rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 2.5 made three-pointers

Another pick on sale is available for Kyrie Irving on Monday night. His total was at 27.5 points, but is is now at 24.5 points (11% off).

Follow along with your picks during NBA games with live scoring. This is one of the several features that gives Sleeper an edge over other DFS apps.

Sleeper Promo Code Unlocks $55 Bonus

Sleeper Fantasy has been a popular option for fantasy commissioners to create season-long leagues, but it is also a great choice for making daily picks in many US states. New customers can complete the following steps to start with the best welcome offer.

Register here to use our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter the basic info needed to verify your identity and create a password. Make a deposit with online banking or another accepted payment method. Create a $5 entry.

The outcome of your first entry doesn’t matter. You’re guaranteed to receive 11X$5 entries for the NBA and other sports. It has options for college basketball, the NHL and more.

Do Research, Chat with Friends on the App

Customers can find weekly tournaments on Sleeper, so you can draft teams of NBA players to compete against other customers. Try checking the news feed and browse through past performances to conduct research before picking a team.

And connect with your friends by creating a SQUAD. This is a great way to discuss takes and even talk trash throughout the NBA season. Pay attention to the promotions tab to find new picks on sale, entry boosts and other ongoing bonuses.

Start with a $5 entry after signing up with our Sleeper promo code WTOP. New customers will automatically receive $55 in bonus cash.