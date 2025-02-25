Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $55 NBA Bonus + Curry Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create an account with our Sleeper promo code WTOP to score bonus cash for NBA and college basketball picks this week. Register here to make your first entry and include a free pick.









Enter a $5 contest after signing up with our Sleeper promo code. New customers will instantly receive $55 in bonus cash.

Include a free pick for Stephen Curry in your opening entry. His total is set at 0.5 points on Tuesday night, so it’s a nearly guaranteed winner. He’s leading the Warriors this season with over 23 points a game. Add this pick with other predictions to increase your multiplier and potential winnings.

Sign up here to use our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Start with a $5 entry with a free pick to score a $55 bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code for NBA Tuesday

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Protected Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are markets for all NBA games. Find options on Tuesday for the Celtics vs. Raptors, Cavaliers vs. Magic, Bucks vs. Rockets, Suns vs. Grizzlies, Spurs vs. Pelicans, Hornets vs. Warriors and Mavericks vs. Lakers.

Evan Mobley: 30.5 points + rebounds + assists

Franz Wagner: 5.5 rebounds

Jarrett Allen: 11.5 points

Donovan Mitchell: 25.5 points

Paolo Banchero: 4.5 first quarter points

Luka Doncic: 47.5 points + rebounds + assists

LeBron James: 0.5 double-double

Kyrie Irving: 26.5 points

Klay Thompson: 3.5 three-pointers made

Austin Reaves: 5.5 assists

Doncic will be going up against his former team for the first time since he was traded for Anthony Davis, who is still out with an injury. Do all your research on app to view previous performances and notice trends. Then, follow along with the game and your picks with the live tracker.

Guide to Register with Our Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper Picks is available in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington DC and Wisconsin. Take these steps to lock-in bonus cash for the week.

Register here to apply our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Provide the basic info needed to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted banking method, like a debit card or online banking. Create a $5 entry.

Win or lose, (11) $5 bonus entries will be added to your account. Be sure to check for other picks on sale, protected picks and entry boosts on the promotions tab.

Find More Markets for the NHL, College Basketball

Browse through more markets for NHL and college basketball games. No. 2 Duke will be taking on Miami on Tuesday night, so you can make picks on Cooper Flagg’s performance.

Other matchups include No. 3 Florida vs. Georgia, Providence vs. No. 21 Marquette, No. 9 Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State and No. 24 Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Alabama. Make a chat group with your friends to discuss picks throughout the rest of the season. Check the “My Picks” tab to view your active and completed contests.

Register with our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Start with a free pick and create a $5 entry to claim a $55 bonus.