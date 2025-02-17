Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $55 Bonus for College Basketball, USA-Sweden

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Prospective players who register with Sleeper promo code WTOP will receive $55 in bonuses with a $5+ entry. This includes entries used on college basketball, USA-Sweden, and other leagues this week.

Tonight’s college basketball slate includes two Top-25 teams taking the court on the road. First, #3 Duke will take on Virginia, while Baylor plays host to #19 Arizona. In the 4 Nations Face-Off, the USA will take the ice in something of a tune-up game, as they face Sweden. A highly-anticipated rematch of the USA vs. Canada is on tap in the final for Thursday night.

Sleeper is a sensational DFS option for players. While most eyes will be on college basketball and USA-Sweden tonight, there are already a bunch of picks available for the return of the NBA later this week. This includes options like:

Josh Green (SG, Hornets): More/Less Than 7.5 Points

Miles Bridges (SF, Hornets): More/Less Than 7.5 Rebounds

LeBron James (PF, Lakers): More/Less Than 23.5 Points

This new user offer of a play $5, get $55 bonus is among the most enticing in DFS. Before building your entries this week, be sure to check the news feed for lineup and injury updates. You can also select data insight tools for recent and historical trends.

How to Sign Up with Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Signing up with Sleeper will only take a couple of minutes. If you follow the steps in the registration guide below, you’ll get a $55 bonus when you play $5 or more:

Click here and enter Sleeper promo code WTOP.

and enter Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill out the required personal information fields with your full legal name, phone number, date of birth, and residential address.

Set up an account with an email address and create a password.

Confirm you’re in a state with Sleeper by accepting a geolocation verification request.

Choose online banking or another deposit method.

Add at least $5 to your account.

Build your first $5+ entry on college basketball, USA-Sweden, or another game.

No matter how your first $5 play finishes, you will pick up $55 in bonuses. You can use the 11 $5 entries on picks in a range of leagues this week, including the NBA, 4 Nations Face-Off, college basketball, and more.

Great Monday Picks

Sleeper once again has a ton of picks available within the app for college basketball. Here are just a few of the best options for Monday night’s CBB action:

Cooper Flagg (Guard-Forward, Duke): More/Less Than 0.5 Points

Cooper Flagg (Guard-Forward, Duke): More/Less Than 0.5 Points Isaac McKneely (Guard, Virginia): More/Less Than 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Dug McDaniel (Guard, Kansas State): More/Less Than 4.5 Assists

Jake Wahlin (Forward, Utah): More/Less Than 0.5 Made 3-Pointers

David N’Guessan (Forward, Kanas State): More/Less Than 12.5 Points

Caleb Love (Guard, Arizona): More/Less Than 3.5 Assists

VJ Edgecombe (Guard, Baylor): More/Less Than 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Tyrese Proctor (Guard, Duke): More/Less Than 11.5 Points

Andrew Rohde (Guard, Virginia): More/Less Than 4.5 Assists

18+ and present in participating states. Full terms and conditions apply.