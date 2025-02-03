Kalshi Referral Code WTOP: $10 Sign-Up Bonus for Super Bowl Trading

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Our Kalshi referral code is available to new customers in all 50 states. Create an account today to start with a $10 bonus for buying contracts.

Kalshi is a prediction market app, making it available to sports fans in Florida, California and other states that don’t have online sportsbooks. Customers can buy and sell contracts for the Super Bowl winner, halftime show and companies who will have commercials during the Big Game.

Coach Any Reid and Patrick Mahomes have been hard to beat over the past few years. They have a chance to set a record with a third-straight Lombardi Trophy. The defense will have their hands full with Saquon Barkley, who has rushed for over 100 yards in every playoff game.

Sign up here to use our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Release a $10 bonus and try out sports trading for Super Bowl LIX.

How Our Kalshi Referral Code Works for the Super Bowl

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Super Bowl Props Winner of Eagles-Chiefs, Companies to Run Commercials, Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The market is giving the Chiefs an edge in the Super Bowl. They are trading at 54 cents, while the Eagles are at 47 cents. A single contract that is correct will have a $1 payout.

For example, let’s say you spend $55 to buy 100 contracts for the Chiefs to win on Sunday night. You’d get $100 ($45 profit) following a win by Kansas City.

But you’re also going to have chances to sell those contracts as the game unfolds. The Eagles could have a slow start, giving you the chance to sell early and secure winnings. On the other hand, you could reduce losses if you feel that the Chiefs aren’t going to win.

Kalshi Referral Code: Guide to Sign Up with a $10 Bonus

Kalshi become popular for politics, especially for the 2024 election cycle. There are markets for economics, crypto, culture and much more. Start with these steps to unlock a bonus in time for the Super Bowl.

Register here to use our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address, phone number and verify your identity. Make a deposit with Google Pay, a debit card or another payment method. Buy 100 contracts to release the $10 bonus.

Make Predictions on Halftime, Commercials

Kendrick Lamar just won another Grammy, and he will headline the halftime show during Super Bowl LIX. You can buy markets for which songs he will perform, and which artists will join him during the show. Will Lil ’Wayne or Future make an appearance in New Orleans?

There are other options for commercials. Buy contracts for Apple, Budweiser, Verizon and other companies to run an ad on Sunday night. This market is only for the ads run on the national broadcast on Fox Sports.

Register through our links to apply Kalshi promo code WTOP. Secure a $10 bonus for sports trading and buy contracts for the winner of the Super Bowl.