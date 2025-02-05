FanDuel Promo Code: Super Bowl 59 Approaches, Get $200 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action with the latest FanDuel promo code offer and gear up for Eagles-Chiefs. New players can secure a massive boost for Super Bowl 59 or any other game this week.







Set up a new account in time for the Super Bowl and start with a $5 bet. If this bet wins, players will receive $200 in bonuses. This is a 40-1 odds boost for any game this week.

FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the bar for players with this new offer. Grab this boost before checking out the other in-app offers for the Super Bowl like the Kick of Destiny. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process for new users.

Click here to secure this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a $5 bet. Players who pick a winner will receive $200 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code: Getting Started

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos $5 Million TD Jackpot, NBA SGP Profit Boost, Kick of Destiny 3, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo is only available for first-time depositors on FanDuel Sportsbook. Set up a new account in a few simple steps:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up, including here .

. There is no need to input a promo code. Simply fill out the required information sections to set up a new profile.

Deposit $5 or more in cash to qualify for this new promo. Online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card and Apple Pay are all popular payment methods.

Start with a $5 bet on the Super Bowl or any other matchup to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

How to Secure $200 Bonus With This FanDuel Promo Code

Remember, new users who activate this offer will need to pick a winner to secure the $200 bonus. Bet $5 on the Eagles or Chiefs for a chance to win the bonuses with this new promo.

It’s worth noting that players can apply this 40-1 odds boost on other sports. There are a handful of heavy favorites in the NBA on Wednesday night. Of course, nothing is guaranteed in the NBA but this FanDuel promo can help players tilt the odds.

Kick of Destiny 3

The Kick of Destiny is a yearly tradition for FanDuel Sportsbook at this point. However, Rob Gronkowski won’t be making the kick this year. It’s Peyton and Eli Manning this time around. The quarterback brothers will take part in a field goal competition at halftime.

Players on FanDuel Sportsbook can choose either brother in this competition. Anyone who picks a winner will receive a share of $10 million in bonus bets. This is yet another way for players to start locking up bonuses on the Super Bowl. Don’t sleep on all the different Eagles-Chiefs promos available in the app.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.