FanDuel Promo Code: $200 Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl Bonus

Super Bowl LIX kicks off tonight and you can pick up a $200 bonus with a $5 wager. Register here for the latest FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5+ bet on Chiefs-Eagles.







New players who register via the FanDuel promo code links on this page won’t need to manually input a code. These links will take you to a landing page for the bet $5, get $200 bonus offer for Super Bowl LIX. If your bet wins, you’ll collect $200 in bonus bets.

The Chiefs and Eagles will meet in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. Super Bowl LVII ended with a three-point Chiefs win, which set them on a path to three-straight Super Bowl wins. The Eagles can end that pursuit with a victory tonight. Your first $5 bet on the Super Bowl will earn you $200 in bonus bets with a win.

Click here to unlock the latest FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your initial cash wager on Super Bowl LIX settles as a win.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Super Bowl Bonus for Chiefs-Eagles

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos $5 Million TD Jackpot, Kick of Destiny 3, 50% Super Bowl Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

FanDuel Sportsbook’s new user offer comes with one of the largest bonus bet returns in the industry. This represents a significant increase over ESPN BET’s $100 bonus and bet365’s $150 offer. All it takes is a $5+ wager on the Super Bowl. If your wager wins, you’ll lock in $200 in bonus bets for use on games in any league this week.

You can pick one of many game markets or player props with this offer. For example, you could wager $5 on either team to win or cover the spread. If you want to bet $5 on Patrick Mahomes to throw for 300+ yards or Saquon Barkley to score a touchdown, those markets are also eligible. Winning this bet would earn you $200 in bonus bets, a cash profit, and your stake back.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

New players who want to get in on the action with the latest offer from FanDuel Sportsbook will need to sign up for an account. Here’s how to register for a $200 bonus:

Click here to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer for Super Bowl LIX.

to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer for Super Bowl LIX. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Set up an account with an email address and password.

Make a deposit of $5 or more via online banking or another method.

Head to the Chiefs-Eagles matchup.

Place your first $5 bet on any qualifying market.

If your first bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will issue $200 in bonus bets to your account. You’ll also receive a cash profit and your initial stake back.

Super Bowl Offers

There are odds boosts and in-app offers for Super Bowl LIX. The wildly-popular Kick of Destiny is back with “May the Best Manning Win”. You can opt in and potentially win a share of a $10M bonus bet prize. There’s also a $5M Touchdown Jackpot offer that will pay out bonus bets if your pre-live first or last TD scorer bet wins. You can also opt into the 50% profit boost offer on Kansas City to win and Patrick Mahomes to throw for 225+ passing yards OR Philadelphia to win and Saquon Barkley to rush for 100+ yards.

