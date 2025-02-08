FanDuel Promo Code: $200 Bonus for Super Bowl, UFC 312

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users who register for this FanDuel promo code offer will have the chance to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets. All it takes is a winning $5 bet on UFC 312 or Super Bowl 59 to walk away with a $200 bonus.







New users who register for this FanDuel promo code offer will have the chance to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets. All it takes is a winning $5 bet on UFC 312 or Super Bowl 59 to walk away with a $200 bonus.

Super Bowl 59 represents a rematch of Super Bowl 57, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs win 38-35 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look for redemption and attempt to stop a three-peat with a win. Before that, UFC 312 will take center stage on Saturday night. A pair of title bouts will co-main event the show. Zhang Weili (c) and Dricus Du Plessis (c) will put their women’s strawweight and middleweight titles on the line against Tatiana Suarez and Sean Strickland, respectively.

Sign up here for this FanDuel promo code offer and turn a $5 wager into a $200 bonus if your bet on UFC 312 or Super Bowl 59 wins.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for UFC 312, Super Bowl 59

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos 25% UFC 312 Profit Boost, $5 Million TD Jackpot, Kick of Destiny 3 Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

FanDuel Sportsbook’s new user offer comes with the opportunity to earn a 40x return in bonus bets with a win. A mere $5 wager on any UFC 312 bout or Super Bowl 59 can secure a $200 bonus with a win. It’s important to note that while your bet needs to win, you’ll get to choose from a wide array of betting markets, not just a fighter or team to win.

For example, you could bet on Zhang Weili and Tatiana Suarez’s bout to finish via judge’s decision. You could instead bet $5 on Patrick Mahomes to throw for 300+ yards of Sean Strickland to win in the main event of UFC 312. As long as your bet wins, you’ll collect $200 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Registering for a FanDuel Sportsbook account is a simple process. If you want to get in on the action, complete the steps below:

Sign up here for this FanDuel promo code offer that you can use on UFC 312 or Super Bowl 59.

for this FanDuel promo code offer that you can use on UFC 312 or Super Bowl 59. Complete the necessary personal information fields with your full legal name, residential address, email, phone number, and date of birth.

Make an initial deposit of $5 or more via online banking or another method.

Head to the bout or game of your choice.

Place a $5+ wager on any qualifying market.

As long as your first cash bet settles as a win, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets. You’ll also receive a refund of your cash wager along with cash winnings.

In-App Offers for UFC 312 and Super Bowl 59

Within the promos section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app, you’ll find quite a few in-app promos for UFC 312 and Super Bowl 59. This includes a 25% profit boost for qualifying UFC 312 parlays. You can also get in on the action for Super Bowl Sunday with the Kick of Destiny 3 and win a share of a $10M bonus bet prize. There’s also a 50% profit boost available for the Chiefs to win and Patrick Mahomes to throw for 225+ passing yards OR the Eagles to win and Saquon Barkley to rush for 100+ yards.

