FanDuel Promo Code: $150 New Customer Bonus for NBA, NCAAB

Apply the new FanDuel promo code at sign up to claim a "Bet $5, Win $150 bonus" offer. Any new customer can score this deal by clicking on the "Claim Offer" link below. Then, make an account and wager at least $5 on a college basketball game today. If that bet settles as a win, collect $150 in bonus bets.







Latest FanDuel Prom Code for NBA, NCAAB Games

FanDuel Promo Code New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus In-App Promos Free Picks, Profit Boosts, Protected Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

A winning wager of $5 or more will pay bettors an additional $150 in bonus bets with this FanDuel promo code offer. Customers can use the “Claim Offer” link above to start an account and make a first time cash wager with the sportsbook on any college basketball game today. If that original bet wins, FanDuel will pay out the extra bonus.

College basketball is in its last few weeks of the regular season and the NCAA tournament is almost in reach. For teams on the bubble, these final games can make or break a season.

The SEC is in the spotlight tonight as the conference has three major games going on. No. 1 Auburn takes on John Calipari’s Arkansas squad. Auburn, who took down rival Alabama Saturday, are looking to create even more of a cushion as the conference leader.

Calipari’s old team, the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats, take on Vanderbilt. Kentucky needs this win, as their remaining schedule is daunting. The Commodores, sitting at 17-8, have lost their last two. They have four more games against ranked opponents left to solidify their resume.

No. 4 Alabama takes on No. 15 Missouri. The Crimson Tide will try to rebound after a tough loss to Auburn Saturday. The Tigers, on the other hand, have won their last two and are looking to secure a solid seed in the NCAA tournament.

Additional Offers for CBB, NBA and Soccer

The sportsbook is also offering more promotions across other major sporting events. They have multiple profit boosts for college basketball, the NBA and soccer. Bettors can check these deals out after using the “Claim Offer” link above to create an account.

The Bill Simmons profit boost gives a boost to an NBA futures bet. Bettors can make a wager on a “To Make the Playoffs” or “To Make the Play-in Game” market and receive a 30 percent boost.

With the FanDuel Boost Builder, customers make a 3-leg college basketball parlay and get a 15 percent boost. For every additional leg they add, they will receive an additional 10 percent boost.

For soccer, fans can receive one (1) 30 percent profit boost. Create a 3+ leg parlay, SGP or SGP+ to be eligible for this promotion.

How to Receive $150 Bonus with FanDuel Promo Code

To take advantage of the FanDuel promo code deal today, use the “Claim Offer” link at the top of the page. Then, create an account using your full legal name, age, address and location.

A deposit of at least $10 from a secure banking method, like an online bank, debit card or PayPal is necessary. Use at least $5 from this cash deposit to make your first wager with FanDuel.

If this original wager settles as a win, FanDuel will reward you with an extra $150 in bonus bets. If your original wager ends up losing, you will not collect the bonus and will no longer be eligible for this promotion.

Lastly, all rewards will be given in bonus bets and bettors will have seven (7) days to use these bets before expiration.