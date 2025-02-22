FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 Bonus for College Basketball, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Win bonus bets this weekend with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Sign up here to activate this welcome offer and place your first bet on any college basketball or NBA matchup.









Create an account through our FanDuel promo code links and start with a $5 bet. If it wins, you’ll receive a $150 bonus.

The odds of your first bet don’t matter, meaning you can find a likely outcome with short odds to have a great chance at winning the bonus. Then, you’ll have access to several other profit boosts on America’s most popular sportsbook app.

Register here to claim this FanDuel promo code offer. Win your first $5 wager on any game to release a $150 bonus.

NCAAB Games for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos NBA 50% Profit Boost, College Basketball Boost Builder, Big Match on Campus Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Use a College Basketball Parlay Boost Builder Token to increase the odds for your parlay on Saturday. A 3-leg parlay with get a 15% boost, and the boost will increase by 10% with each additional leg. All the following matchups have a variety of spreads, totals and props to choose from.

6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

8 Iowa State vs. No. 5 Houston

Georgia vs. No. 1 Auburn

Oklahoma State vs. No. 23 Kansas

17 Kentucky vs. No. 4 Alabama

3 Duke vs. Illinois

15 Missouri vs. Arkansas

BYU vs. No. 19 Arizona

Another 50% profit boost is available for the Big Match on Campus between Kentucky and Alabama. The Crimson Tide are 9.5-point favorites at home, but they’ve lost two games in a row.

Auburn currently has the best odds to win the National Championship at +330. They are followed by Duke, Houston, Florida and Alabama.

FanDuel Promo Code: Guide to Win $150 Bonus

New customers can complete these steps in just a couple of minutes. Win your opening wager on Saturday to collect bonus bets.

Register here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer. Fill in your full name, email address, date of birth and other account info to verify your identity. Deposit $5 or more with online banking, Venmo, PayPal or a debit card. Place a $5 bet on the game of your choice.

A winning bet will trigger a $150 bonus, which can be split up for several different games.

Profit Boost for Lakers-Nuggets

The Nuggets are 6.5-point favorites over the Lakers on Saturday night, with a total set at 242.5 points. The promotions tab on FanDuel has a 50% profit boost that can be applied to a same-game parlay. Go through a range of props for LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and other players. James is coming off a 40-point performance on Thursday night.

Other NBA matchups include the Suns vs. Bulls, Nets vs. 76ers, Rockets vs. Jazz and Hornets vs. Trail Blazers. It’s also the first slate of NHL matchups in over a week following Canada’s win in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Make a $5 bet after signing up with the current FanDuel promo code offer. New customers will receive a $150 bonus following a win.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.