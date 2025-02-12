A loaded night of NBA action and the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off will take center stage tonight. Sports bettors who sign up here for the latest FanDuel promo code offer will get $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5+ wager.
New users who sign up through the FanDuel promo code links on this page will land on a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer registration screen. If your first $5 bet on the NBA or 4 Nations Face-Off wins, you’ll secure a 30x return in bonus bets.
Every NBA team will be in action tonight. With the NBA All-Star Weekend quickly approaching, tonight marks the final game for 22 teams before the break. Only 10 teams will take the court on Thursday. If you’re a hockey fan, you can bet on Canada vs. Sweden tonight or the USA vs. Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday Night with FanDuel.
Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer for the NBA and 4 Nations Face-Off today.
FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 NBA, 4 Nations Bonus
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Required
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus If Your Bet Wins
|In-App Promos
|NBA Hump Day Parlay Profit Boost, College Basketball Parlay Profit Boost, NHL 4 Nations 25% Anytime Goal Scorer Profit Boost
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|February 12, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
FanDuel Sportsbook has a strong new user offer available for Wednesday night’s NBA and 4 Nations Face-Off games. Sports bettors simply need to add $5 or more to their account and wager $5 or more on any game. A winning wager will not only return a player’s initial stake and a cash profit, but a $150 return in bonus bets as well. These winnings and bonus bets will then be eligible for use on other games in any league.
You could choose to bet $5 on the Warriors to win, the Thunder to cover the spread, or Canada and Sweden to go over the total goals line. If you think Jimmy Butler will score 15+ points or Sidney Crosby will score a goal, a $5 bet could earn you $150 in bonus bets with a win.
How to Sign Up for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Registering for a FanDuel Sportsbook account will only take a few minutes. Follow the sign-up guide below to get a bet $5, get $150 offer for any game:
- Sign up here for this FanDuel promo code offer.
- Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.
- Make an initial deposit of $5 or more after confirming you’re in a state with the app.
- Navigate to the matchup of your choice.
- Place a bet of $5 or more on a qualifying market.
If your initial bet wins, you’ll collect $150 in bonus bets. FanDuel will also return your cash wager along with cash winnings.
In-App Offers for Wednesday’s Action
There are four in-app promos available in the promos section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app. This includes four profit boosts across the NBA, college basketball, soccer, and the 4 Nations Face-Off. The NBA Hump Day Parlay Profit Boost can be applied to any 3+ leg parlay, SGP, or SGP+ wager. A similar offer with a 30% profit boost is available for college basketball and any qualifying soccer game. The final offer is the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 25% Anytime Goal Scorer Profit Boost. With this offer, you’ll need to apply a profit boost token to any anytime goal scorer wager.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.