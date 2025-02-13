FanDuel Promo Code: $150 Bonus on Warriors-Rockets, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create a new account and start with a $5 wager on the NBA or any other available market. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook will provide players with a 30-1 boost to start. With a handful of NBA games on USA and Finland playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off, there should be something for every sports fan. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Getting Started

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos NBA on TNT No Sweat Bet, All-Star Hoops Shuffle ‘Em, NHL 4 Nations 25% Anytime Goal Scorer Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out this 30-1 boost for new players. Apply this offer to any game in any sport. Remember, anyone who starts with a $5 winning wager will receive $150 in bonuses.

Although nothing is guaranteed, there is a ton of value in this promo. New players can bet $5 on the Clippers to win. If Los Angeles pulls out the victory, these players will receive $150 in bonuses. Existing users on FanDuel Sportsbook would need to risk close to $600 to win $150 on Los Angeles.

Win $150 Bonus With This FanDuel Promo Code

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Instead, follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.

Start with a $5 wager on the NBA or any other game to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

NBA Thursday Night Odds

There are five more NBA games before we hit the All-Star break. FanDuel Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all these games, including Warriors-Rockets on TNT. New players can boost the odds on any game with this new promo.

Take advantage of this offer before the NBA takes its midseason break. Here is a closer look at the current moneyline odds on Thursday night’s NBA matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

New Orleans Pelicans (+270) vs. Sacramento Kings (-335)

Houston Rockets (-240) vs. Golden State Warriors (+198)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+235) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (-290)

Dallas Mavericks (+102) vs. Miami Heat (-120)

Utah Jazz (+310) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (-390)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.