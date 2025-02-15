FanDuel Promo Code: $150 Bonus for ‘Bama-Auburn, NCAAB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Start with a $5 wager on college basketball or any other market this weekend. New users who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses to use on any game.

FanDuel Sportsbook should be a go-to option for sports fans in 2025. This new promo is a perfect starting point, but there are other in-app offers available for college basketball. Secure this offer and start reaping the rewards.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Get $150 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos College Basketball Boost Builder, 30% Same Game Parlay Boost, All-Star Hoops Shuffle ‘Em Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo equates to a 30-1 odds boost for players to use on any game this weekend. Although nothing is guaranteed in sports, it’s easy to see where the value is with this boost.

Apply this 30-1 boost to a big favorite in college basketball. Picking a winner is all it takes to win the $150 in bonuses. New users will have the chance to flip these bonus bets on a wide range of markets.

While we expect to see a lot of interest in college basketball, the NBA All-Star weekend is here and hockey fans can go all in on the 4 Nations Face-Off. There is no shortage of options available.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

First things first, it’s important to note that this offer is available to first-time depositors on FanDuel Sportsbook. Skip the promo code by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click on any of the links on this page to activate this offer.

. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more using any of the available payment methods.

Start with a $5 wager on any game in any sport. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses.

Use these bonus bets to make picks on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other available market.

Saturday College Basketball Matchups

There are dozens of college basketball games to choose from on Saturday, but there is one SEC matchup to keep an eye on. Alabama and Auburn will reignite the rivalry as the top-ranked teams in the country. There are also top-25 matchups in the Big Ten and Big 12.

FanDuel Sportsbook has no shortage of options for these college basketball games. It starts with this sign-up bonus, but there are parlay boosts and other unique offers available for these matchups.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.