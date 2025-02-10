Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Open Week with $1,000 NBA No-Sweat Bets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users will receive a $100 no sweat bet for 10 consecutive days with this offer. This means players can claim up to $1,000 in bonuses with this new promo.

There are tons of options on Fanatics Sportsbook this week. Basketball fans can go all in on the NBA or college basketball. Not to mention, there are tons of NHL games throughout the week as well. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this new offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers $1,000 in No Sweat Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer 10 x $100 No-Sweat Bets In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Rewards, Featured Parlays Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo is an opportunity for players to test out the Fanatics Sportsbook app. New users will get a $100 no sweat bet to start out each day for 10 straight days. This provides players with multiple options.

While we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA, there are plenty of other options available. Set up a new account and start reaping the rewards. These no sweat bets are a great starting point for new players on Fanatics Sportsbook.

How to Register With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

It won’t take long for players to sign up and get in on the action with Fanatics Sportsbook. Here is a quick walkthrough for new users:

Click to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card or any other available payment method.

Place a $100 wager on the NBA or any other sport. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $100 back in bonuses.

New users will receive a $100 no sweat bet to start each day for 10 straight days.

NBA Monday Night Matchups

There are 10 NBA games on Monday night, including Luka Doncic’s debut with the Los Angeles Lakers. New players who sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook can go all in on any of the games with a $100 no sweat bet. Here is a look at the Monday night matchups:

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

