Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Grab $1,000 Bonus for NBA, College Basketball

It only takes a few minutes to sign up with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and grab a no sweat bet. New players will be eligible for 10 days of no sweat bets with this new offer.







Instead of taking a chance on the games, new players can start with a $100 no sweat bet. A loss on that first bet will trigger a refund in bonuses. New users will receive one $100 no sweat bet each day for 10 straight days.

Fanatics Sportsbook will have no shortage of options for players on Wednesday night. With 15 NBA games and 4 Nations Face-Off games, there should be something for every sports fan.

Click here to register with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and secure up to $1,000 in no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers 10 Days of No Sweat Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer 10 x $100 No-Sweat Bets In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Rewards, Featured Parlays Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new promo will set up players with an opportunity to test out the Fanatics Sportsbook app. For 10 straight days, players can start with a $100 no sweat bet. Remember, any losses on that no sweat bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.

Of course, anyone who picks a winner to start will take home straight cash. These no sweat bets apply to a wide range of markets in the Fanatics Sportsbook app, including the NBA, college basketball, 4 Nations Face-Off, tennis, golf and more.

Activating This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

It won’t take long for players to hit the ground running with Fanatics Sportsbook. Check out the detailed outline below to get in on the action:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the required information sections using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Deposit cash using any of the preferred payment methods (online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.)

Start with a $100 cash wager on the NBA or any other sport. A loss will trigger a $100 refund in bonuses.

New users will get 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets with this promo.

NBA Options This Week

The NBA All-Star break is almost here, but there are still a ton of games left before we head to the Bay Area for the festivities. In fact, all 30 teams are in action on Wednesday night. The primetime doubleheader on ESPN features Celtics-Spurs and Mavericks-Warriors. Three of those four teams have undergone massive changes in the last few weeks.

Fanatics Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans throughout the week. It’s also worth noting that the college basketball season is heating up as we get closer to March Madness. Get in on the action and start winning on the hardwood.

