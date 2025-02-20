Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Lock in up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets for USA-Canada, the NBA, and more with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Sign up here to activate this offer and wager on games in any league.







Prospective bettors who sign up for this Fanatics Sportsbook promo will get up to ten $100 no-sweat bets for this week’s action and beyond. If your wager of up to $100 per day for up to ten days in a row loses, you’ll get a second chance in bonus bets.

The USA and Canada will drop the puck in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final on Thursday night. Canada will look to avenge a loss on their home soil this past Saturday. The NBA, meanwhile, has nine games to choose from, including Grizzlies-Pacers, Celtics-76ers, Clippers-Bucks, Suns-Spurts, and more.

Click here to unlock the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo and get up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets for USA-Canada, the NBA, and more.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score $1K Bonus for USA-Canada, NBA Thursday

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required with the Links on This Page New User Offer Up to $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets In-App Promos Fair Play, Featured Same-Game Parlays, Odds Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo is vastly different from other offers on the market. That’s because Fanatics will issue a no-sweat bet of up to $100 to your account for up to ten days in a row. If your wager with the no-sweat bet loses, you’ll get back up to $100 in bonus bets. On your second day as a user, you’ll get another no-sweat bet of up to $100. In total, you can get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your wagers lose.

Since you’ll get to use one no-sweat bet per day, it could be worth mapping out which games you’ll want to bet on. You could bet $50 on the USA to win tonight, the Knicks to cover the spread against the Cavaliers on Friday, and Kevin Durant to score 30+ points on Saturday. That would work for your first three of ten no-sweat bets.

How to Sign Up for the Latest Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

In order to get in on the action with Fanatics Sportsbook, you’ll need to sign up for an account. Complete the steps below to get up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets:

Click here to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Confirm your identity by providing your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number.

Set up a new account with an email address and password.

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more via online banking or another method.

Head to the USA-Canada matchup or NBA game of your choice.

Place an initial cash wager of up to $100 on any qualifying market.

Fanatics will issue up to $100 in bonus bets to your account if your initial cash bet loses. Winning, on the other hand, would return a cash profit along with cash winnings. This offer will be available for up to ten consecutive days as a sportsbook player.

Featured Parlays and Same-Game Parlays, Odds Boosts

Fanatics Sportsbook has a bunch of featured parlays and same-game parlays tonight, as well as an odds boost of Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews each to record 1+ shots on goal in the first period (+180). As for featured markets, here are a few of the top offers:

Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon each to record 3+ shots on goal (+115)

Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk each to record 1+ points and USA to win (+390)

Four Quarters: Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey each to score 25+ points (+925)

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey each to score 25+ points (+925) Threes in the Garden: Ayo Dosunmu to make 2+ three-pointers, Coby White, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns each to make 3+ three-pointers (+1500)

Ayo Dosunmu to make 2+ three-pointers, Coby White, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns each to make 3+ three-pointers (+1500) Sunny Days: Devin Booker to have 25+ points and 7+ assists, Kevin Durant to have 25+ points and 7+ rebounds, Bradley Beal to score 15+ points, Suns to win (+1800)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.