All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|49
|34
|10
|4
|1
|73
|179
|123
|Wheeling
|49
|31
|16
|2
|0
|64
|163
|134
|Norfolk
|49
|29
|17
|3
|0
|61
|183
|145
|Worcester
|52
|24
|22
|2
|4
|54
|154
|177
|Reading
|50
|20
|22
|7
|1
|48
|137
|163
|Maine
|49
|18
|28
|3
|0
|39
|120
|173
|Adirondack
|49
|17
|29
|2
|1
|37
|130
|178
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|51
|36
|9
|5
|1
|78
|174
|107
|South Carolina
|48
|30
|13
|3
|2
|65
|179
|119
|Jacksonville
|50
|30
|16
|3
|1
|64
|160
|134
|Orlando
|55
|27
|18
|10
|0
|64
|151
|155
|Atlanta
|52
|23
|22
|5
|2
|53
|134
|163
|Savannah
|48
|23
|23
|2
|0
|48
|159
|169
|Greenville
|49
|20
|22
|5
|2
|47
|130
|166
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|53
|33
|13
|6
|1
|73
|177
|140
|Fort Wayne
|50
|30
|17
|3
|0
|63
|164
|138
|Iowa
|50
|27
|16
|4
|3
|61
|147
|141
|Bloomington
|50
|22
|23
|3
|2
|49
|126
|137
|Indy
|48
|21
|21
|3
|3
|48
|115
|126
|Cincinnati
|52
|19
|25
|8
|0
|46
|128
|152
|Kalamazoo
|49
|20
|26
|2
|1
|43
|117
|145
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|51
|34
|12
|4
|1
|73
|180
|126
|Tahoe
|53
|30
|19
|3
|1
|64
|192
|178
|Wichita
|50
|29
|16
|4
|1
|63
|184
|146
|Tulsa
|51
|27
|16
|5
|3
|62
|162
|147
|Idaho
|51
|26
|17
|7
|1
|60
|174
|171
|Rapid City
|50
|20
|22
|5
|3
|48
|146
|178
|Utah
|50
|17
|26
|5
|2
|41
|160
|206
|Allen
|52
|13
|30
|7
|2
|35
|130
|218
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 1
Maine 2, Norfolk 0
Tulsa 3, Wheeling 0
Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2
Florida 4, Tahoe 1
Savannah 6, Worcester 4
Iowa 4, Cincinnati 3
Reading 4, Fort Wayne 2
Bloomington 5, Indy 2
Kansas City 6, Allen 3
Rapid City 5, Utah 3
Wichita 5, Idaho 3
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack 3, Trois-Rivieres 1
Atlanta 2, South Carolina 1
Tahoe 6, Florida 2
Worcester 4, Savannah 2
Jacksonville 5, Greenville 4
Kansas City 2, Allen 1
Norfolk 4, Maine 0
Wheeling 2, Tulsa 0
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2
Reading 4, Fort Wayne 3
Indy 3, Bloomington 2
Idaho 5, Wichita 4
Rapid City 3, Utah 2
Iowa at Cincinnati, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Worcester at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Bloomington at Indy, 10:30 a.m.
