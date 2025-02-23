All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 49 34 10 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 49 34 10 4 1 73 179 123 Wheeling 49 31 16 2 0 64 163 134 Norfolk 49 29 17 3 0 61 183 145 Worcester 52 24 22 2 4 54 154 177 Reading 50 20 22 7 1 48 137 163 Maine 49 18 28 3 0 39 120 173 Adirondack 49 17 29 2 1 37 130 178

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 51 36 9 5 1 78 174 107 South Carolina 48 30 13 3 2 65 179 119 Jacksonville 50 30 16 3 1 64 160 134 Orlando 55 27 18 10 0 64 151 155 Atlanta 52 23 22 5 2 53 134 163 Savannah 48 23 23 2 0 48 159 169 Greenville 49 20 22 5 2 47 130 166

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 53 33 13 6 1 73 177 140 Fort Wayne 50 30 17 3 0 63 164 138 Iowa 50 27 16 4 3 61 147 141 Bloomington 50 22 23 3 2 49 126 137 Indy 48 21 21 3 3 48 115 126 Cincinnati 52 19 25 8 0 46 128 152 Kalamazoo 49 20 26 2 1 43 117 145

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 51 34 12 4 1 73 180 126 Tahoe 53 30 19 3 1 64 192 178 Wichita 50 29 16 4 1 63 184 146 Tulsa 51 27 16 5 3 62 162 147 Idaho 51 26 17 7 1 60 174 171 Rapid City 50 20 22 5 3 48 146 178 Utah 50 17 26 5 2 41 160 206 Allen 52 13 30 7 2 35 130 218

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 1

Maine 2, Norfolk 0

Tulsa 3, Wheeling 0

Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2

Florida 4, Tahoe 1

Savannah 6, Worcester 4

Iowa 4, Cincinnati 3

Reading 4, Fort Wayne 2

Bloomington 5, Indy 2

Kansas City 6, Allen 3

Rapid City 5, Utah 3

Wichita 5, Idaho 3

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Atlanta 2, South Carolina 1

Tahoe 6, Florida 2

Worcester 4, Savannah 2

Jacksonville 5, Greenville 4

Kansas City 2, Allen 1

Norfolk 4, Maine 0

Wheeling 2, Tulsa 0

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2

Reading 4, Fort Wayne 3

Indy 3, Bloomington 2

Idaho 5, Wichita 4

Rapid City 3, Utah 2

Iowa at Cincinnati, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Worcester at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bloomington at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

