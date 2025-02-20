DraftKings Promo Code Turns $5 USA-Canada 4 Nations Bet Into $150 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and win instant bonuses. New players can win big on USA vs. Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off or any other game this week. Click here to sign up and claim this offer.







Any $5 bet will be enough to win $150 in bonuses immediately. New users will collect six $25 bonus bets to use on the NBA, USA-Canada, college basketball or any other available market.

While we expect to see a lot of interest in the USA-Canada game on Thursday night, there should be something for every sports fan. DraftKings Sportsbook has a diverse list of markets available in the app.

Click here to register with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and turn a $5 bet into $150 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code: Win $150 Instant Bonus for USA-Canada

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos No Sweat NBA Bet, USA vs. Canada SGP Boost, NBA Triple Boost Pack Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the country and great sign-up bonuses like this one are a big reason why. Anyone who starts with a $5 wager will receive $150 in bonuses instantly.

In other words, new users can grab these bonus bets in time to use them on USA vs. Canada. Not to mention, there are nine NBA game as the league returns from the All-Star break in full force. DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball and hockey fans alike.

How to Access This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. This offer is only available for first-time depositors on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to start signing up. This will send players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will send players to a registration landing page. Fill out the required information sections and start with a cash deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this offer.

Next, place a $5 wager on any game in any sport. This will trigger a $150 bonus.

Use these bonus bets to place wagers on the NBA, college basketball or 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night.

USA vs. Canada Betting Preview, Odds

The NHL hit a grand slam with the 4 Nations Face-Off. Instead of a forgettable All-Star Game, fans are getting the USA and Canada in a grudge match. Although Canada dropped their first meeting against USA on their home ice, this game is a complete toss-up.

There are a variety of ways to bet on this USA-Canada matchup, but it all starts with this instant $150 bonus. Here is a closer look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds for this game (odds are subject to change before puck drop):

Canada: +1.5 (-270) // Over 5.5 (+110) // -105

+1.5 (-270) // Over 5.5 (+110) // -105 USA: -1.5 (+220) // Under 5.5 (-130) // -115

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.