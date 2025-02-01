DraftKings Promo Code: Start February With $200 Instant Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Set up a new account and start with this $5 bet on any game this weekend. This will unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly. New players will win these bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the original wager.

This DraftKings promo will help new bettors secure bonuses this weekend. However, there are other in-app offers on the NBA, NHL, college basketball and even the Super Bowl. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to automatically access this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses.

DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Instant Saturday Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA Profit Boost Pack, NHL Parlay Boost, SB LIX Bet Match, King of the End Zone etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Instant gratification is far from the norm in sports betting, but that is exactly what players can get with this new offer. Set up a new account and lock in a $5 bet on any game. Players won’t even need to wait for this game to start, let alone finish before collecting the bonuses.

Take advantage of this opportunity to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These bonus bets will be valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. Start placing bets on a variety of markets.

Saturday is all about the NBA, but DraftKings Sportsbook has a wide variety of options. February is a busy time in the sports calendar and this new promo will raise the bar for first-time bettors.

Activating This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Start signing up by clicking here . There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new user profile. This will include name, date of birth, email address, mailing address and other pertinent information.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods. At this point, players are ready to start with a $5 bet to win $200 in bonus bets.

Saturday NBA Matchups

Saturday will be a big day for basketball fans. In addition to a full slate of college basketball games, there are nine NBA matchups. With the NFL off until Super Bowl Sunday, this weekend is all about the NBA.

Take a look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds for these games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Indiana Pacers (-6.5) vs. Atlanta Hawks

Utah Jazz (+6) vs. Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets (+14) vs. Denver Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves (-17) vs. Washington Wizards

Oklahoma City Thunder (-9) vs. Sacramento Kings

Houston Rockets (-14) vs. Brooklyn Nets

New York Knicks (-9.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

San Antonio Spurs (-1) vs. Miami Heat

Portland Trail Blazers (+2.5) vs. Phoenix Suns

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.