Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The all-new DraftKings promo code offer for Super Bowl LIX will give new users a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $5 wager on the game. Sign up here to unlock this promo for Chiefs-Eagles.







Prospective players who register via the DraftKings promo code links on this page will earn a $200 guaranteed bonus. All it takes is a $5 wager on the Super Bowl to earn this bonus.

Philadelphia will attempt to put an end to the Chiefs’ quest for a third straight Super Bowl win. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia fans still point to a controversial call on James Bradberry late in that game that set up the game-winning field goal. Regardless of how Sunday’s showdown ends, you’ll earn $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Click here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer for the Super Bowl and bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Super Bowl Week Bonus Today

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos Super Bowl LIX Touchdown Bet Match, King of the End Zone Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When it comes to new user offers ahead of Super Bowl LIX, there’s no better offer on the market than DraftKings’ bet $5, get $200 promo. That’s because the $200 bonus is the largest in the business and it will convey win or lose. FanDuel also has a $200 bonus offer, but their promo requires a bettor’s first cash wager to settle as a win. DraftKings’ offer, on the other hand, will pay out $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

You can wager $5 on any game market or player prop this week. If you want to bet on the NBA or NHL this week, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets for the Super Bowl. You could instead bet $5 on the Chiefs to win, Saquon Barkley to rush for 100+ yards, or Travis Kelce to score 2+ touchdowns. Win or lose, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Signing up for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook is really simple. If you want to get in on the action, complete the steps below:

Click here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer.

to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Complete the required information fields with your name, address, phone number, birthdate, and email address.

Add at least $5 to your account.

Navigate to the Super Bowl.

Wager $5 or more on any market.

No matter how your first bet settles, DraftKings will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. You can also a cash profit if your first bet settles as a win.

Super Bowl Offers

There are multiple in-app promos available for the Super Bowl. This includes the Super Bowl LIX Touchdown Bet Match promo, which will award you with an instant bonus bet when you place a wager on any Super Bowl LIX TD promo. This bonus bet will match your qualifying wager. You can also take advantage of the King of the End Zone offer. This promo will come with a qualifying bet token for any TD scorer market. You can win a share of a $5M bonus bet prize with this offer.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.