DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Instantly for NBA, NHL

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There’s a strong new user offer available to prospective bettors on Thursday night. Registering here for the latest DraftKings promo code offer will earn you a $150 bonus with a $5+ wager on any game.







New users who sign up via the DraftKings promo code links on this page will secure a $150 return in bonus bets no matter what. All it takes is a wager of $5 or more on any NBA, NHL, or college basketball game.

There are 17 games set for tonight in the NBA and NHL, as well as a couple of college basketball games with Top-25 teams in action. DraftKings Sportsbook will give you the chance to bet $5 on any game and walk away with $150 in bonus bets no matter what. If your bet wins, you’ll also secure a cash profit.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for NBA, NHL Thursday

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA 1st Point Scorer Parlay Boost, NBA SGP(x) Profit Boost, College Basketball Race to X Points Bet & Get, NHL All-Parlay Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook’s new user offer is one of the strongest in legal online sports betting. Few sportsbooks offer a bet and get promo, with even fewer guaranteeing the bonus. In the case of DraftKings, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets win or lose. To make things even more enticing, you’ll get to choose from a huge list of game and player props.

You can wager $5 on the Magic to cover the spread against the Warriors, the Nuggets and Pelicans to go over the total points line, or the Capitals to beat the Blues. If you want to bet $5 on Nikola Jokic to record a double-double, Sidney Crosby to score a goal, or Steph Curry to make 3+ three-pointers, you can. No matter how your bet settles, you’ll collect $150 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Any prospective bettor interested in registering for a DraftKings Sportsbook account can get in on the action within minutes. Follow the steps below to activate a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer:

to sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer. Complete the required personal information fields with your full name, address, email, date of birth, and phone number.

Make a deposit of $5 or more.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Place a $5+ wager on the game of your choice.

Regardless of how your first bet settles, you’ll collect $150 in bonus bets. Plus, if your first cash wager settles as a win, you’ll get back your stake along with cash winnings.

In-App Offers for NBA, NHL, CBB

There are four different in-app promos available for the NBA, NHL, and college basketball on Thursday. First up is the NBA 1st Point Scorer Parlay Boost, which comes with a profit boost for a 2+ leg 1st point scorer parlay. There’s also an NBA SGP(x) Profit Boost offer for any of Thursday’s NBA games. If you’re a college basketball fan, it could be worth checking out the College Basketball Race to X Points Bet & Get offer. Finally, hockey fans can activate the NHL All-Parlay Profit Boost, which comes with a profit boost for a 4+ leg NHL parlay or SGP(x) bet.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.