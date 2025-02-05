Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Super Bowl Sunday keeps getting closer and there’s a new DraftKings promo code offer to celebrate. Register here to activate a bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer for Chiefs-Eagles and more.







New users who sign up through the DraftKings promo code links on this page will earn $200 in bonus bets no matter what. All it takes is a $5 bet on the Super Bowl or any other game to lock in this bonus.

The Philadelphia Eagles will get another crack at the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. A controversial pass interference call in Super Bowl LVII set up the game-winning field goal for the Chiefs in that one. It remains to be seen whether or not this year’s showdown will come down to the final possession.

Click here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer for Super Bowl Week and bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 Super Bowl Week Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos Super Bowl LIX Touchdown Bet Match, King of the End Zone Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There’s nothing quite like a no-brainer bonus, and DraftKings has the biggest one of all. If you sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account, you’ll be eligible for a 40x return on your first $5 bet. The best part is that the outcome of your bet has no bearing on whether or not the bonus will convey. That means even if your bet loses, you’ll still get $500 in bonus bets.

You can bet on any market in any game leading up to the Super Bowl or just place an early bet on the big game. If you want to bet $5 on Hollywood Brown to score a TD, you can. You could wager $5 on Patrick Mahomes to throw for 200+ yards or Jalen Hurts to score the first TD of the game. No matter what, you’ll collect $200 in bonus bets that you can use on games this week.

How to Register for the Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook is really simple. Here’s what you’ll need to do to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets:

Sign up here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer.

to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Complete the required personal information fields to confirm your identity.

Accept a geolocation verification request.

Make a $5+ deposit via PayPal, online banking, or another method.

Head to the matchup of your choice.

Place your first cash bet of up to $5.

Regardless of whether your first bet settles as a win or loss, you’ll collect $200 in bonus bets. This will convey as eight $25 bonus bets, which you can apply to the matchups of your choice.

Super Bowl Offers

Two in-app promos are currently available for Sunday’s showdown between the Chiefs and Eagles. The first is the King of the End Zone promo. With this offer, you’ll get a qualifying bet token, which you can apply to a Super Bowl LIX touchdown scorer prop. This will enter you into a contest where you can earn a share of a $5,000,000 prize in bonus bets. The other offer is the Super Bowl LIX Touchdown Bet Match. As part of this promo, you’ll get an instant bonus bet match when you bet on any Super Bowl touchdown prop.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.