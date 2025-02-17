Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest DraftKings promo code offer will give new players who sign up tonight a $150 bonus with a $5+ wager. If you sign up here and bet on college basketball or USA-Sweden, you’ll receive a 30x return in bonus bets.







Prospective bettors who sign up through the DraftKings promo code links on this page will get to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. Your first $5 bet on any game tonight will secure a $150 bonus bet return.

The two most notable games in college basketball tonight feature a couple of Top-25 teams. First, #3 Duke will take on Virginia. After that, Baylor will play host to #19 Arizona. In the 4 Nations Face-Off, the USA will take on Sweden. The Americans have already secured a place in Thursday night’s final, but tonight’s game will be important for momentum.

Click here to unlock the latest DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets for college basketball or USA-Sweden.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 CBB, USA-Sweden Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos 4 Nations SGP(x) Boost, CBB Late Night All-Parlay Boost, College Basketball Race to X Points Bet & Get Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook’s new user offer remains arguably the best in legal online sports betting. That’s due in large part to the flexibility of betting markets and the guaranteed nature of the bonus. If you want to bet on college basketball or USA-Sweden, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets regardless of how your bet settles.

You could choose to bet $5 on Duke to win, Arizona to cover the spread, or the USA-Sweden game to go under the total goals line. Another choice would be betting $5 on Auston Matthews to score a goal or Jack Eichel to record 2+ points. No matter if your first bet wins or loses, you’ll secure $150 in bonus bets. This will hit your account as six $25 bonus bets that can be applied to games in any league this week, including the NBA, 4 Nations Face-Off, college basketball, and more.

How to Register for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook is a simple process. Here’s what you’ll need to do to get in on the action:

Click here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer.

to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity.

Accept a geolocation verification request.

Add $5 or more via your preferred deposit method.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Wager $5+ on any market.

If your first bet wins, you’ll receive your stake back along with a cash profit. Win or lose, you’ll collect $150 in bonus bets for use on other matchups.

In-App Promos for Monday

DraftKings has three in-app promos worth checking out on Monday. The first is the 4 Nations SGP(x) Boost, which will add a profit boost token to your account for a 3+ leg 4 Nations SGP(x) bet today. Winning would earn you additional winnings. There’s also a CBB Late Night All-Parlay Boost, which will add a profit boost to any 3+ leg college basketball parlay or SGP(x) bet for games starting at 8:00 PM ET or later. Finally, you can secure a live CBB profit boost with the College Basketball Race to X Points Bet & Get.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.