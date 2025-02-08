BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550: Score Upgraded $1,550 Bonus for Super Bowl 59

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550 and start with two different types of bonuses. New users will be eligible for up to $1,550 in bonuses for the Super Bowl this weekend.







New players will receive a $1,500 first bet to use on the Super Bowl or any other game. Anyone who loses on that first bet will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. In addition to this first bet, players will receive $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points.

BetMGM Sportsbook will set up players with a head start during Super Bowl weekend. Start with a bet on the Eagles or Chiefs in the big game. Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550 and collect up to $1,550 in bonuses during Super Bowl weekend.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550 Delivers $1,550 in Bonuses

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,500, 50 BetMGM Reward Points In-App Promos Second Chance TD, NBA Odds Boost Token, Longest TD Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is one of the largest offers available for players on the Super Bowl this weekend. Set up a new account and go all in with this initial $1,500 first bet.

Remember, BetMGM Sportsbook will provide bonus bets for anyone who misses on this initial wager. For example, someone who loses on a $1,500 first bet will receive five $300 bonus bets. Second chances are rare in sports betting.

Additionally, players will receive $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points. These points can be converted to Marriott Bonvoy Points, MGM Rewards Points, merchandise and more.

How to Secure BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550

It won’t take long for players to sign up and get in on the action. Set up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook in a matter of minutes:

Click here to redeem this offer. Input bonus code WTOP1550 to qualify for this promo.

to redeem this offer. Input bonus code WTOP1550 to qualify for this promo. Set up a new user profile by filling out the required fields with basic identifying information.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start with a $1,500 first bet on the Super Bowl or any other game. Players who lose on that first bet will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

New users will also receive $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Preview, Odds

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and go all in on the Super Bowl. The Eagles are slight underdogs going into this game, but we have no idea what to expect. The Chiefs have a chance to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. Here is a closer look at the BetMGM Sportsbook odds for Eagles vs. Chiefs (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Kansas City Chiefs: -1.5 (-105) // Over 48.5 (-115) // -120

-1.5 (-105) // Over 48.5 (-115) // -120 Philadelphia Eagles: +1.5 (-115) // Under 48.5 (-105) // +100

