BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550: Claim $1,550 Super Bowl 59 Promo

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550 to qualify for two types of bonuses on the Super Bowl. Players can grab a massive first bet and unique reward points with this offer.







First things first, new users will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet on the Super Bowl. A loss on that initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses. Additionally, players will get $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points.

Go all in on the Super Bowl with this BetMGM Sportsbook promo. Create a new account and hit the ground running in time for kickoff. Start with a bet on the Eagles or Chiefs with this offer.

Register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550 to claim this $1,500 first bet and $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points. Click here to activate this offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550: Access $1,550 in Bonuses

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,500, 50 BetMGM Reward Points In-App Promos Second Chance TD, NBA Odds Boost Token, Longest TD Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new promo is unique because it comes with two types of bonuses. First off, players will be eligible for a $1,500 bet on the Super Bowl. Start with a cash wager on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Remember, anyone who loses on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses. In other words, new users will have a second chance with this promo.

On top of the $1,500 first bet, players will receive $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points. These can be converted to digital plays on BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise and more.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550

It only takes a few minutes to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Here is a quick walkthrough to help new users get started before the Super Bowl kicks off:

Click on any of the links on this page to begin, including here .

. Input bonus code WTOP1550 to activate this offer.

Answer the required information prompts to set up a new account.

Deposit cash in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Lock in a $1,500 first bet on the Super Bowl or any other game.

Receive $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points as well.

Super Bowl LIX Betting Preview, Odds

We expect to see a close game in the Super Bowl, but anything can happen when the Chiefs and Eagles take the field. Kansas City is the favorite in this game, but not by much. Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs pull off the threepeat or will the Eagles avenge its loss from Super Bowl LVII?

Take a look at the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds for Eagles vs. Chiefs (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Kansas City Chiefs: -1.5 (-105) // Over 48.5 (-115) // -115

-1.5 (-105) // Over 48.5 (-115) // -115 Philadelphia Eagles: +1.5 (-115) // Under 48.5 (-105) // -105

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.