BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Use $1.5K First Bet, Win $150 Bonus for NCAAB

Register using our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to make your favorite college basketball pick on Tuesday night. New customers can click here to activate this welcome offer on the "King of Sportsbooks" and take advantage of several other in-app promotions. A different bet $10, win $150 bonus is available to new users in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA and WV.









Wager up to $1,500 on a college basketball game after signing up with our BetMGM bonus code. A loss will be paid back in bonus bets, so you’ll get another chance.

BetMGM Sportsbook has released several offers for customers. Make your first bet before using a college basketball odds boost, UCL odds boost and no-sweat token. These are in addition to the perks you can redeem through the rewards program. Increase your status in this program to gain access to better discounts and bonuses.

Sign up here to apply our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Begin with a bet up to $1,500 on the game of your choice and get a bonus refund if it loses. Register through the same links and win a $10 bet for a $150 bonus in select states.

BetMGM Bonus Code for Any NCAAB Game

Start by choosing any of the college basketball games on Tuesday. Then, go through the different props, spreads, totals and moneylines to find your favorite market for an aggressive wager.

Villanova vs. UConn

Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Florida

7 Texas A&M vs. No. 21 Mississippi State

13 Purdue vs. No. 14 Michigan State

Colorado vs. No. 8 Iowa State

9 Texas Tech vs. TCU

Illinois vs. No. 11 Wisconsin

5 Houston vs. Arizona State

Seton Hall vs. No. 16 Marquette

23 Kansas vs. BYU

Michigan State is a 3.5-point favorite at home over Purdue. The Boilermakers are trying to recover from two-straight losses, while the Spartans have lost three of their last five in the Big Ten.

Steps to Use Our BetMGM Bonus Code

It doesn’t take long for new customers to create an account on BetMGM Sportsbook. Complete these steps to make your largest bet of the week.

Sign up here to apply our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Provide your full name, email address and other account information to verify your identity. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card or another payment method. Place a bet up to $1,500.

A losing wager will automatically result in a bonus refund. If the loss is $50 or more, you’ll get five bonus bets that are each 20% of your initial wager.

Daily NBA Free-to-Play Game

Take your shot in the Fast Break free-to-play game to win bonus bets every day for NBA action. The Hornets will be taking on the Lakers on Wednesday in the first game back after the All-Star break. Bet on the total number of points, rebounds, assists and three-pointers from Luka Doncic as he finds his role alongside LeBron James.

We have a full slate of NBA games on Thursday, in addition to the Championship of the 4 Nations Face-Off between the USA and Canada.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.