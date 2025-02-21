BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Start With $150 NBA Bonus or $1.5K First Bet

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 and secure a bonus this weekend. Set up a new account and lock in a no-brainer bonus or a massive first bet. Click here to start the registration process.







Anyone who signs up in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA and WV can start with a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses. Meanwhile, anyone in a different location will qualify for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans on Friday night. Between the NBA and college basketball, there is no shortage of options. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 and secure a $150 bonus in select locations (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA and WV). New players in other states can grab a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Win $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA and WV

First Bet Up to $1,500 In-App Promos Fast Break Free-to-Play Game, CBB Parlay Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a state-specific promo on BetMGM Sportsbook. Remember, anyone who registers in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA and WV will qualify for a $150 guaranteed bonus. Simply place a $10 wager to secure this no-brainer bonus.

Anyone in a different location can start with a $1,500 first bet. A loss on this initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses. This is a forgiving backstop for players.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

It won’t take long for players to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and lock in either offer. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here and apply bonus code WTOP1500 to start signing up.

and apply bonus code WTOP1500 to start signing up. After reaching a sign-up landing page, set up a new account by filling out the required information sections.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Place a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses in select locations or start with the $1,500 first bet.

A loss on that $1,500 first bet will trigger a refund in bonus bets.

Friday Night NBA Schedule

The NBA season is back in full swing after last weekend’s All-Star break. There are nine games to choose from on Friday night, including an ESPN doubleheader. BetMGM Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets for the NBA. Here is a closer look at the current odds for Friday night’s games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Cleveland Cavaliers (-8.5) vs. New York Knicks

Orlando Magic (+3.5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Washington Wizards (+6.5) vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Toronto Raptors (+2.5) vs. Miami Heat

San Antonio Spurs (+4.5) vs. Detroit Pistons

Dallas Mavericks (-5.5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Houston Rockets (-3.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Utah Jazz (+15.5) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Sacramento Kings (+2.5) vs. Golden State Warriors

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.