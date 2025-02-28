BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Grab $150 Bonus or Use $1.5K First Bet

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a welcome offer for NBA, NHL and college basketball action this weekend. Sign up here to place a large wager on any game or win bonus bets in select states.









Begin with a $10 bet in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA or WV. A winning wager will trigger a $150 bonus. New customers in all other states can bet up to $1,500 with our BetMGM bonus code and get a bonus refund after a loss.

You’ll have access to several other promotions on the “King of Sportsbooks,” including a cash back for the first field goal of an NBA game. And every bet you make will go toward unlocking perks through the loyalty program.

Sign up here to apply our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Win a $10 bet in select states to score a $150 bonus or place a wager up to $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA Friday

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,500 (Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus in Select States) In-App Promos Second Chance Field Goal, NBA Free-to-Play Game, College Basketball Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The two top teams in the Eastern Conference will meet in Boston on Friday night. The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Cavaliers, who have won their last eight games. Opt-in to the “Second Chance” offer and bet on any player to score the opening field goal of the game. Donovan Mitchell has the best odds at +525, followed by Jaylen Brown, Evan Mobley, Kristaps Porzingis and Darius Garland.

Other NBA matchups on Friday include the Nuggets vs. Pistons, Thunder vs. Hawks, Knicks vs. Grizzlies, Pelicans vs. Suns and Clippers vs. Lakers. The Lakers are 4.5-point underdogs, which could chance if Luka Doncic is expected to play. He is listed as questionable coming off a game on Thursday night.

Steps to Use Our BetMGM Bonus Code

Take these steps to sign up with our BetMGM bonus code and use the best welcome offer in your state.

Create an account here to use our code WTOP1500. Enter your date of birth, email address and other account info to verify your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, like a debit card or online banking.

Place a $10 bet if you are in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA or WV. If it wins, a $150 bonus will be added to your account. And wager up to $1,500 on the game of your choice in all other states. A loss of $50+ will result in five bonus bets, making each one 20% of your loss.

College Basketball Parlay Boost

Check the promotions tab to find free contests and odds boosts. There is a college basketball parlay boost token available for the opening day of March. Include legs for No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 17 Kentucky, No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 5 Tennessee, Florida State vs. No. 2 Duke and No. 12 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Florida.

Sign up with our BetMGM bonus code to win $150 in bonus bets (in select states) or wager up to $1,500 and get a bonus refund after a loss.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.