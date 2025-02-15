BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Claim $1,500 NCAAB, NBA All-Star Weekend Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

College basketball fans have plenty of great options on Saturday. Browse through different markets for No. 16 Wisconsin vs. No. 7 Purdue, No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 2 Alabama, Stanford vs. No. 3 Duke, No. 11 Michigan State vs. Illinois, No. 15 Kentucky vs. Texas and other key matchups. The Tigers are 2.5-point underdogs on the road in the biggest SEC game so far this year.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA All-Star Weekend

There are betting options for the NBA All-Star competitions on Saturday night, including the 3-point contest. Bet on any of the following players to hit 2+ shots from Starry Range in Round 1.

Damian Lillard: +250

Buddy Hield: +450

Jalen Brunson: +475

Tyler Herro: +500

Noman Powell: +500

Darius Garland: +525

Cam Johnson: +550

Cade Cunningham: +600

Mac McClung is the favorite to win the slam dunk contest again over Matas Buzelis, Stephon Castle and Andre Jackson Jr. Remember that the NBA All-Star Game has a new format this year, so there are odds for four teams to win the tournament. It will start with Team Shaq vs. Team Candace and Team Chuck vs. Team Kenny.

No-Sweat Bet for NCAAB, MMA Odds Boost Token

The “King of Sportsbooks” has released several other promotions for customers, including a no-sweat token for college football and an MMA odds boost token for UFC Fight Night.

Take a shot in the “Fast Break” free-to-play game once the NBA season returns to win bonuses every day. And all your bets go toward unlocking more perks through the loyalty program, including discounts for traveling.

