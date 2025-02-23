Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $100 NBA, NHL Bonus Sunday

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users who register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can select a bet $5, get $100 guaranteed bonus offer for any NBA or NHL game. The other choice is a $1,000 first-bet safety net that will return a player’s initial stake in bonus bets for use on another game.

There are 20 matchups across the NBA and NHL today. In fact, each league has 10 games on its respective docket. This includes huge matchups like Knicks-Celtics, Clippers-Pacers, Grizzlies-Cavaliers, and Thunder-Timberwolves in the NBA. Over in the NHL, games like Oilers-Capitals, Rangers-Penguins, Kraken-Lightning, and Stars-Islanders will be worth a look.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to activate your choice of a bet $5, get $100 bonus offer or a $1,000 first-bet safety net for any NBA or NHL game.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Get $100 NBA, NHL Sunday Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos 100% Parlay Boost, NBA Early Payout Promo, Hockey Early Payout Promo Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bet365 remains the only legal online sportsbook to offer new players the choice of two promos. The best part is just how different the promos are from one another. If you are risk-averse and love the idea of getting a guaranteed bonus, the bet $5, get $100 bonus offer could be for you. If the idea of betting on a game with a second chance in your back pocket seems appealing, consider the $1,000 first-bet safety net.

Regardless of the promo you pick, you’ll be able to choose from a ton of game markets and player props. If you think that the Grizzlies and Cavaliers will go over the total points line, the Penguins will cover the spread against the Rangers, or Kevin Durant will score 30+ points, you can wager $5 to get a $100 bonus. If you want to wager up to $1,000 on any of these markets with the first-bet safety net, you can. Losing that bet would earn you back up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

It will only take a couple of minutes to sign up for an account with bet365 today. If you want to get in on the action, complete the steps below:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill out the required personal information sections with your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and phone number.

Make a $10+ initial deposit after confirming you’re in a state with the app.

Navigate to any NBA or NHL matchup.

Place a $5+ bet for the $100 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

If you pick the bet and get offer, you’ll secure $100 in bonus bets no matter what. Choosing the first-bet safety net and losing your first bet would trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000.

Sunday Bet Boosts

There are a bunch of Bet Boosts available within the bet365 app. This includes featured parlays and same-game parlays with enhanced odds, such as:

Celtics, Warriors, Cavaliers, and Thunder all to win (+238)

Kyrie Irving, Cade Cunningham, and Damian Lillard each to score 25+ points (+322)

Rangers, Lightning, and Stars all to win (+376)

Connor McDavid to score a goal, record 2+ points, and record 3+ shots on goal (+400)

Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry, and Tyler Hero each to make 4+ three-pointers (+420)

Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points, record 7+ rebounds, and make 5+ three-pointers (+500)

