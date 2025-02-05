Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Big Game Awaits, Get $150 Bonus This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players will have options this week when it comes to bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Instead of locking new users into one type of sign-up bonus, this offer comes with options. Click here to start the registration process.







New users will have access to a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet on the big game. Start with a $5 wager on Eagles-Chiefs or any other game to cash in with the $150 bonus.

Bet365 Sportsbook should be a go-to option throughout the week for new customers. This is a chance to go all in on Eagles-Chiefs or other sports like the NBA and NHL. There are also bet boosts available on a wide range of markets.

Activate bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and start with a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Click here to activate this offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Choose $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Bet Boosts for NBA Games and the Big Game, Early Payout Promos Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a unique offer because it provides new players with multiple options. Anyone who wants to take the guesswork out of picking a winner can start with a $5 wager. This will result in a $150 bonus regardless of the outcome of the selected game.

On the other hand, players can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet. Place a cash wager on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other market. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Getting Started With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

It only takes a few minutes to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and start locking in these bonuses. Here is a quick breakdown for new players:

Click here and input bonus code WTOP365 to unlock this offer.

and input bonus code WTOP365 to unlock this offer. After reaching a sign-up landing page, fill out the required information sections to create an account.

Choose from any of the secure and convenient payment methods and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Choose between the $150 bonus or the $1,000 safety net bet this week.

A loss on the safety net bet will result in a refund in bonuses.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Bet Boosts

New users should start with the $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet, but don’t forget about the other options for Eagles-Chiefs. Bet365 Sportsbook has bet boosts available on the biggest stars in the biggest game of the year. Here is a quick look at a few of the options:

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Saquon Barkley each to score a touchdown (+1400)

Travis Kelce, A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts each to score a touchdown (+1100)

Dallas Goedert, DeAndre Hopkins and DeVonta Smith each to record 40+ receiving yards (+1800)

Jalen Hurts to score a touchdown, rush for 50+ yards and pass for 250+ yards (+1100)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.