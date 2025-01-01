Vivid Picks Promo Code WTOP: Grab $250 Deposit Bonus for CFP

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Set up a new user profile and make an initial cash deposit on Vivid Picks. Players will receive up to $250 in bonuses with this 100% match.

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start making picks on everything from the College Football Playoff and the NFL to the NBA and NHL. Vivid Picks has something for every sports fan as the calendar flips to 2025.

Vivid Picks Promo Code WTOP Delivers $250 Deposit Bonus

Vivid Picks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in Bonuses Available Markets NFL, NBA, NHL, College Football, College Basketball Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is one of the top offers on the market for daily fantasy sports players. New players who take advantage of this offer will have the opportunity to use bonuses on the College Football Playoff.

New Year’s Day features three different games in the CFP. With that said, there are other options available this week. The NBA season is kicking into high gear as we enter 2025. Not to mention, the NFL regular season ends on Sunday.

How to Get Started With Vivid Picks Promo Code WTOP

Signing up with Vivid Picks won’t take long. New daily fantasy players can get in on the action by following these simple steps:

Click here and apply promo code WTOP.

and apply promo code WTOP. After reaching a registration landing page, fill out the required information sections.

Start with a cash deposit using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card or any other available payment method.

New players will also be eligible for a $25 secured play.

Start making picks on any available market with these bonuses and the secured play

College Football Playoff Matchups

The first round of the College Football Playoff was filled with blowouts, but we are hoping the quarterfinals are more competitive. Anyone who registers with Vivid Picks will have the chance to use these bonuses on the Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl.

There are three different matchups coming up on New Year’s Day for college football fans. Take a look at the full slate:

Peach Bowl: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Texas Longhorns

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Texas Longhorns Rose Bowl: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Sugar Bowl: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

