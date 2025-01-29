Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= ATAP 84, Dearborn Ford 34 Adrian Madison 71, Blissfield 46 Allen Park Cabrini 58, Frankel 14 Allendale…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ATAP 84, Dearborn Ford 34

Adrian Madison 71, Blissfield 46

Allen Park Cabrini 58, Frankel 14

Allendale 50, Lowell 39

American International 54, Southfield A&T 51

Austin Catholic 45, Detroit Cristo Rey 22

Barry County Christian School 64, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 37

Battle Creek Lakeview 76, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 69

Battle Creek St Philip 68, St. Joseph OLL 35

Bay City John Glenn 71, Bay City Western 50

Bear Lake 59, Mesick 45

Belding 57, Hastings 49

Belleville 80, Livonia Churchill 29

Benzie Central 74, Brethren 36

Berrien Springs 59, Bridgman 46

Beverly Hills Groves 71, Pontiac Notre Dame 55

Birmingham Brother Rice 82, Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 67

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 56, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 54

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 69, Livingston Christian 66

Britton-Deerfield 87, Sand Creek 58

Brooklyn Columbia Central 46, Michigan Center 44

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 84, Boyne Falls 12

Burton Bendle 78, Flint Southwestern 56

Burton Bentley 40, New Lothrop 30

Byron Center South Christian 50, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 40

Calhoun Christian 44, Jackson Christian 36

Calumet 61, Ontonagon 29

Canton 36, Brighton 32

Canton Prep 94, Westland Universal 19

Cassopolis 65, Decatur 23

Cedar Springs 51, Sparta 50

Centreville 72, Bloomingdale 47

Chesaning 76, Byron 29

Clare 55, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 33

Clarkston 67, Bloomfield Hills 41

Colon 63, Athens 30

Comstock Park 63, Grand Rapids Wellspring 45

Concord 62, Quincy 42

Crystal Falls Forest Park 68, Stephenson 29

Dearborn Advanced Tech 68, MMSA 39

Dearborn Divine Child 45, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 38

Dearborn Fordson 64, Franklin 61

Dearborn Heights Star 74, Merritt 30

Dearborn Riverside West 70, Michigan Islamic 35

Detroit Cass Tech 82, Detroit Ford 34

Detroit Davis 72, Detroit Cody 43

Detroit Lincoln-King def. Detroit Voyageur, forfeit

Detroit Old Redford 79, Westfield 45

Detroit Renaissance 88, Detroit Pershing 63

Detroit UD Jesuit 72, East Kentwood 64

Detroit Westside Christian 54, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge, Ohio 38

Durand 55, Ovid-Elsie 43

East Grand Rapids 42, Zeeland West 38

East Jackson 59, Vandercook Lake Jackson 43

Eben Junction Superior Central 44, Rock Mid Peninsula 33

Ecorse 65, Mt Clemens 50

Edwardsburg 73, Niles Brandywine 42

Ewen – Trout Creek 63, Dollar Bay 56

Fenton 90, Clio 53

Flat Rock 67, Carleton Airport 48

Flint International 62, Burton Genesee Christian 44

Flint Kearsley 54, Owosso 43

Flint Powers 74, Davison 69

Flushing 75, Corunna 40

Fowler 75, Laingsburg 42

Frankenmuth 71, Garber 65

Freeland 74, Alma 47

Fruitport 83, Newaygo 73

Fulton-Middleton 46, Blanchard Montabella 41

Gabriel Richard Catholic 58, Detroit Loyola 50

Galesburg-Augusta 54, Lawton 42

Gladwin 55, Shepherd 38

Gobles 51, Constantine 37

Goodrich 65, Linden 51

Grand Blanc 84, Bay City Central 29

Grand Ledge 46, DeWitt 41

Grand Rapids Covenant 77, Kalamazoo Hackett 62

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 54, Martin 49

Grandville 65, Grand Rapids Christian 61

Grant 53, Remus Chippewa Hills 30

Grass Lake 59, Homer 44

Greenville 71, Forest Hills Eastern 53

Gwinn 47, Manistique 38

Hamilton 72, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 48

Harbor Light Christian 69, Ellsworth 43

Harbor Springs 63, Boyne City 36

Hart 72, Shelby 33

Hartford 69, Bangor 37

Hartland 57, Salem 53

Haslett 55, Lansing Catholic 31

Hazel Park 55, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 47

Holland 57, Caledonia 43

Holland Christian 63, Wyoming 40

Holly 58, Ortonville Brandon 33

Hopkins 51, Kelloggsville 41

Hudson 54, Ida 49

Hudsonville 71, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 39

Hudsonville Unity Christian 46, Byron Center 35

Iron Mountain 79, Gladstone 42

Ishpeming 83, Houghton 77

Ithaca 61, Reed City 48

Jackson Lumen Christi 73, Ann Arbor Greenhills 27

Jonesville 50, Manchester 48

Kalamazoo Christian 54, Delton Kellogg 51

Kalamazoo Phoenix 61, New Buffalo 53

Kent City 54, Wyoming Lee 44

Lake Linden-Hubbell 53, Baraga 29

Lake Odessa Lakewood 54, Lansing Eastern 50

Lake Orion 63, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 32

Lansing Christian 54, Saranac 38

Lenawee Christian 55, Erie-Mason 51

Leslie 67, Hanover-Horton 62

Liggett 65, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 63

Lincoln Park 67, Allen Park 46

Livonia Stevenson 62, Westland John Glenn 35

Lutheran Westland 53, Detroit Universal 38

Macomb Lutheran North 52, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 41

Manistee 58, Oakridge High School 54

Maple City Glen Lake 60, Onekama 42

Marquette 77, Ishpeming Westwood 56

Marshall 65, Three Rivers 38

Mason 73, Eaton Rapids 34

Mayville 44, Saginaw Arts and Science 32

Melvindale ABT 66, Detroit Leadership 37

Mendon 56, Eau Claire 47

Merrill 43, Ashley 22

Milan 73, Newport Jefferson 60

Milford 58, Walled Lake Western 24

Mt Morris 61, Montrose Hill-McCloy 32

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 68, Coleman 40

Munising 78, Bark River-Harris 43

Muskegon Orchard View 50, Montague 39

Napoleon 57, Addison 54

New Boston Huron 57, Grosse Ile 52

North Central 53, Carney-Nadeau 31

North Dickinson 70, Rapid River 40

North Muskegon 65, Mason County Central 52

Northville 63, Howell 46

Norway 60, Kingsford 57

Novi 61, Plymouth 42

Okemos 61, Lansing Everett 51

Onsted 61, Dundee 42

Otisville LakeVille 60, Birch Run 58

Otsego 68, Richland Gull Lake 59

Oxford 68, Pontiac 50

Paw Paw 47, Benton Harbor 42

Pewamo-Westphalia 66, Portland St Patrick 36

Pinconning 72, Harrison 41

Pittsford 52, Tekonsha 11

Portland 66, Fowlerville 42

Potterville 59, Bath 46

Ravenna 64, Holton 20

Redford Thurston 60, Melvindale 29

Richmond 70, Algonac 40

River Rouge 33, Detroit Catholic Central 23

Riverview 52, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 41

Rochester 46, Troy Athens 31

Rockford 66, Wyoming Godwin Heights 22

Royal Oak 54, Birmingham Seaholm 42

Saginaw Heritage 83, Midland 39

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 64, Burton Atherton 33

Saginaw Swan Valley 72, Bridgeport 60

Saginaw United 90, Lapeer 50

Sanford-Meridian 70, Farwell 20

Schoolcraft 74, Williamston 49

South Lyon East 52, Lakeland (MI) 38

Southfield Christian 88, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 63

Southgate Anderson 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 34

Spring Lake 51, Western Michigan Christian 41

St Charles 48, Breckenridge 45

Standish-Sterling Central 69, Midland Bullock Creek 47

Stanton Central Montcalm 62, Midland Calvary 47

Stevensville Lakeshore 66, Dowagiac Union 29

Stockbridge 78, Vermontville Maple Valley 40

Summit 75, Detroit UPAD 29

Swartz Creek 60, Lake Fenton 51

Taylor Prep 69, Hope Of Detroit 22

Taylor Trillium 68, Southfield Manoogian 5

The New Standard 69, Morrice 13

Traverse City St Francis 53, Big Rapids 49

Ubly 51, Brown City 28

Union City 47, Springport 40

Vestaburg 63, Carson City-Crystal 52

Waldron 46, Gorham Fayette, Ohio 37

Walled Lake Central 75, Waterford Kettering 46

Walled Lake Northern 54, South Lyon 46

Waterford Mott 60, Detroit Country Day 31

Waterford Our Lady 47, Waterford Oakside 34

Watervliet 64, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 55

Wayland Union 59, West Michigan Aviation 44

Wayne Memorial 77, Dearborn 52

West Michigan Aviation 64, Kent City Algoma Christian 63

White Cloud 63, Hesperia 36

White Pigeon 72, Marcellus 60

Whiteford 53, Morenci 32

Whitehall 83, Muskegon Mona Shores 79, OT

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 56, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 41

Zion Christian 53, Grand River 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alpena vs. Petoskey, ppd.

Grayling vs. Charlevoix, ppd.

St. Louis (MI) vs. Beaverton, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

