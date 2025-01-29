Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ATAP 84, Dearborn Ford 34
Adrian Madison 71, Blissfield 46
Allen Park Cabrini 58, Frankel 14
Allendale 50, Lowell 39
American International 54, Southfield A&T 51
Austin Catholic 45, Detroit Cristo Rey 22
Barry County Christian School 64, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 37
Battle Creek Lakeview 76, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 69
Battle Creek St Philip 68, St. Joseph OLL 35
Bay City John Glenn 71, Bay City Western 50
Bear Lake 59, Mesick 45
Belding 57, Hastings 49
Belleville 80, Livonia Churchill 29
Benzie Central 74, Brethren 36
Berrien Springs 59, Bridgman 46
Beverly Hills Groves 71, Pontiac Notre Dame 55
Birmingham Brother Rice 82, Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 67
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 56, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 54
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 69, Livingston Christian 66
Britton-Deerfield 87, Sand Creek 58
Brooklyn Columbia Central 46, Michigan Center 44
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 84, Boyne Falls 12
Burton Bendle 78, Flint Southwestern 56
Burton Bentley 40, New Lothrop 30
Byron Center South Christian 50, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 40
Calhoun Christian 44, Jackson Christian 36
Calumet 61, Ontonagon 29
Canton 36, Brighton 32
Canton Prep 94, Westland Universal 19
Cassopolis 65, Decatur 23
Cedar Springs 51, Sparta 50
Centreville 72, Bloomingdale 47
Chesaning 76, Byron 29
Clare 55, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 33
Clarkston 67, Bloomfield Hills 41
Colon 63, Athens 30
Comstock Park 63, Grand Rapids Wellspring 45
Concord 62, Quincy 42
Crystal Falls Forest Park 68, Stephenson 29
Dearborn Advanced Tech 68, MMSA 39
Dearborn Divine Child 45, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 38
Dearborn Fordson 64, Franklin 61
Dearborn Heights Star 74, Merritt 30
Dearborn Riverside West 70, Michigan Islamic 35
Detroit Cass Tech 82, Detroit Ford 34
Detroit Davis 72, Detroit Cody 43
Detroit Lincoln-King def. Detroit Voyageur, forfeit
Detroit Old Redford 79, Westfield 45
Detroit Renaissance 88, Detroit Pershing 63
Detroit UD Jesuit 72, East Kentwood 64
Detroit Westside Christian 54, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge, Ohio 38
Durand 55, Ovid-Elsie 43
East Grand Rapids 42, Zeeland West 38
East Jackson 59, Vandercook Lake Jackson 43
Eben Junction Superior Central 44, Rock Mid Peninsula 33
Ecorse 65, Mt Clemens 50
Edwardsburg 73, Niles Brandywine 42
Ewen – Trout Creek 63, Dollar Bay 56
Fenton 90, Clio 53
Flat Rock 67, Carleton Airport 48
Flint International 62, Burton Genesee Christian 44
Flint Kearsley 54, Owosso 43
Flint Powers 74, Davison 69
Flushing 75, Corunna 40
Fowler 75, Laingsburg 42
Frankenmuth 71, Garber 65
Freeland 74, Alma 47
Fruitport 83, Newaygo 73
Fulton-Middleton 46, Blanchard Montabella 41
Gabriel Richard Catholic 58, Detroit Loyola 50
Galesburg-Augusta 54, Lawton 42
Gladwin 55, Shepherd 38
Gobles 51, Constantine 37
Goodrich 65, Linden 51
Grand Blanc 84, Bay City Central 29
Grand Ledge 46, DeWitt 41
Grand Rapids Covenant 77, Kalamazoo Hackett 62
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 54, Martin 49
Grandville 65, Grand Rapids Christian 61
Grant 53, Remus Chippewa Hills 30
Grass Lake 59, Homer 44
Greenville 71, Forest Hills Eastern 53
Gwinn 47, Manistique 38
Hamilton 72, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 48
Harbor Light Christian 69, Ellsworth 43
Harbor Springs 63, Boyne City 36
Hart 72, Shelby 33
Hartford 69, Bangor 37
Hartland 57, Salem 53
Haslett 55, Lansing Catholic 31
Hazel Park 55, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 47
Holland 57, Caledonia 43
Holland Christian 63, Wyoming 40
Holly 58, Ortonville Brandon 33
Hopkins 51, Kelloggsville 41
Hudson 54, Ida 49
Hudsonville 71, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 39
Hudsonville Unity Christian 46, Byron Center 35
Iron Mountain 79, Gladstone 42
Ishpeming 83, Houghton 77
Ithaca 61, Reed City 48
Jackson Lumen Christi 73, Ann Arbor Greenhills 27
Jonesville 50, Manchester 48
Kalamazoo Christian 54, Delton Kellogg 51
Kalamazoo Phoenix 61, New Buffalo 53
Kent City 54, Wyoming Lee 44
Lake Linden-Hubbell 53, Baraga 29
Lake Odessa Lakewood 54, Lansing Eastern 50
Lake Orion 63, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 32
Lansing Christian 54, Saranac 38
Lenawee Christian 55, Erie-Mason 51
Leslie 67, Hanover-Horton 62
Liggett 65, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 63
Lincoln Park 67, Allen Park 46
Livonia Stevenson 62, Westland John Glenn 35
Lutheran Westland 53, Detroit Universal 38
Macomb Lutheran North 52, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 41
Manistee 58, Oakridge High School 54
Maple City Glen Lake 60, Onekama 42
Marquette 77, Ishpeming Westwood 56
Marshall 65, Three Rivers 38
Mason 73, Eaton Rapids 34
Mayville 44, Saginaw Arts and Science 32
Melvindale ABT 66, Detroit Leadership 37
Mendon 56, Eau Claire 47
Merrill 43, Ashley 22
Milan 73, Newport Jefferson 60
Milford 58, Walled Lake Western 24
Mt Morris 61, Montrose Hill-McCloy 32
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 68, Coleman 40
Munising 78, Bark River-Harris 43
Muskegon Orchard View 50, Montague 39
Napoleon 57, Addison 54
New Boston Huron 57, Grosse Ile 52
North Central 53, Carney-Nadeau 31
North Dickinson 70, Rapid River 40
North Muskegon 65, Mason County Central 52
Northville 63, Howell 46
Norway 60, Kingsford 57
Novi 61, Plymouth 42
Okemos 61, Lansing Everett 51
Onsted 61, Dundee 42
Otisville LakeVille 60, Birch Run 58
Otsego 68, Richland Gull Lake 59
Oxford 68, Pontiac 50
Paw Paw 47, Benton Harbor 42
Pewamo-Westphalia 66, Portland St Patrick 36
Pinconning 72, Harrison 41
Pittsford 52, Tekonsha 11
Portland 66, Fowlerville 42
Potterville 59, Bath 46
Ravenna 64, Holton 20
Redford Thurston 60, Melvindale 29
Richmond 70, Algonac 40
River Rouge 33, Detroit Catholic Central 23
Riverview 52, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 41
Rochester 46, Troy Athens 31
Rockford 66, Wyoming Godwin Heights 22
Royal Oak 54, Birmingham Seaholm 42
Saginaw Heritage 83, Midland 39
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 64, Burton Atherton 33
Saginaw Swan Valley 72, Bridgeport 60
Saginaw United 90, Lapeer 50
Sanford-Meridian 70, Farwell 20
Schoolcraft 74, Williamston 49
South Lyon East 52, Lakeland (MI) 38
Southfield Christian 88, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 63
Southgate Anderson 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 34
Spring Lake 51, Western Michigan Christian 41
St Charles 48, Breckenridge 45
Standish-Sterling Central 69, Midland Bullock Creek 47
Stanton Central Montcalm 62, Midland Calvary 47
Stevensville Lakeshore 66, Dowagiac Union 29
Stockbridge 78, Vermontville Maple Valley 40
Summit 75, Detroit UPAD 29
Swartz Creek 60, Lake Fenton 51
Taylor Prep 69, Hope Of Detroit 22
Taylor Trillium 68, Southfield Manoogian 5
The New Standard 69, Morrice 13
Traverse City St Francis 53, Big Rapids 49
Ubly 51, Brown City 28
Union City 47, Springport 40
Vestaburg 63, Carson City-Crystal 52
Waldron 46, Gorham Fayette, Ohio 37
Walled Lake Central 75, Waterford Kettering 46
Walled Lake Northern 54, South Lyon 46
Waterford Mott 60, Detroit Country Day 31
Waterford Our Lady 47, Waterford Oakside 34
Watervliet 64, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 55
Wayland Union 59, West Michigan Aviation 44
Wayne Memorial 77, Dearborn 52
West Michigan Aviation 64, Kent City Algoma Christian 63
White Cloud 63, Hesperia 36
White Pigeon 72, Marcellus 60
Whiteford 53, Morenci 32
Whitehall 83, Muskegon Mona Shores 79, OT
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 56, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 41
Zion Christian 53, Grand River 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alpena vs. Petoskey, ppd.
Grayling vs. Charlevoix, ppd.
St. Louis (MI) vs. Beaverton, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
