Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ATAP 81, Detroit UPSM 43
Adrian 59, Saline 45
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 62, Gibraltar Carlson 44
Allendale 59, Cedar Springs 50
Armada 50, Richmond 49
Battle Creek Harper Creek 56, Battle Creek Pennfield 45
Battle Creek Lakeview 73, Caledonia 56
Bay City Central 79, Tawas 47
Bay City John Glenn 73, Gladwin 49
Beal City 61, Roscommon 49
Belleville 70, Westland John Glenn 58
Bellevue 76, Vermontville Maple Valley 46
Benton Harbor 50, South Haven 49
Berrien Springs 68, Coloma 41
Beverly Hills Groves 79, West Bloomfield 68
Birmingham Brother Rice 58, Detroit Douglass 24
Boyne City 61, Kalkaska 41
Brighton 46, Novi 45
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 46, Westland Hope 35
Brimley 71, Newberry 49
Burr Oak 40, Waldron 37
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 83, Wolverine 53
Burton Bendle 82, Burton Atherton 40
Burton Bentley 51, Beecher 34
Burton St. Thomas More 70, Michigan Deaf 25
Byron Center South Christian 64, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 42
Canton 60, Salem 54
Canton Prep 81, Merritt 47
Carleton Airport 54, Ida 52, OT
Carney-Nadeau 69, Hannahville Indian 68
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 49, Landmark Academy 35
Cassopolis 60, Marcellus 52
Cedarville 73, Engadine 31
Centreville 60, Lawrence 28
Charlevoix 61, Kingsley 37
Charlotte 60, Ionia 52
Clarkston 56, Rochester Adams 45
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56, Macomb Dakota 37
Clinton Township Clintondale 55, Sterling Heights 46
Clio 60, Corunna 44
Coldwater 52, Jackson Northwest 34
Coleman 60, Ashley 33
Colon 72, Calhoun Christian 27
Comstock 72, Bangor 60
Croswell-Lexington 74, Algonac 62
Dearborn 49, Franklin 35
Dearborn Divine Child 74, Ann Arbor Greenhills 18
Dearborn Heights Star 66, Hope Of Detroit 35
Dearborn Riverside West 68, Michigan Islamic 65
Detroit Cass Tech 61, Detroit Pershing 53
Detroit Central 89, Detroit Osborn 43
Detroit Community 70, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 32
Detroit Country Day 56, Plymouth Christian 51
Detroit King 69, Detroit Denby 44
Detroit Loyola 69, Macomb Lutheran North 46
Detroit Old Redford 54, Detroit Lincoln-King 50
Detroit Renaissance 103, Detroit Southeastern 58
Detroit UD Jesuit 64, Tol. Whitmer, Ohio 57
Dollar Bay 69, Watersmeet Gogebic 44
Dundee 39, Milan 35
East Lansing 60, DeWitt 39
Eben Junction Superior Central 41, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 33
Ecorse 77, Melvindale ABT 54
Edwardsburg 62, S. Bend Adams, Ind. 60
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 51, Fraser 46
Ferndale 54, North Farmington 46
Flint Hamady 79, The New Standard 45
Flint International 86, Genesee 42
Flint Kearsley 87, Fenton 62
Flint Powers 79, Mount Pleasant 69
Flushing 53, Holly 45
Frankel 45, Detroit Cristo Rey 22
Frankenmuth 63, Garber 45
Freeland 73, Alma 51
Fruitport 48, Hopkins 39
Gabriel Richard Catholic 74, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 45
Gaylord 89, St Ignace 40
Goodrich 73, Ortonville Brandon 19
Grand Haven 74, St Joseph 45
Grand Rapids Christian 95, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 51
Grand Rapids Covenant 54, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 44
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 64, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 60
Grand Rapids NorthPointe 46, Kelloggsville 39
Grand Rapids Northview 93, Wyoming 69
Grand Traverse Academy 36, Traverse City Home School 33
Grant 81, Hart 69
Greenville 58, Coopersville 54
Grosse Pointe North 67, Warren Cousino 43
Harbor Light Christian 95, Boyne Falls 9
Harbor Springs 54, Grayling 38
Hartford 54, White Pigeon 47
Hazel Park 61, Clawson 19
Hillsdale Academy 81, Battle Creek St Philip 71
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 67, Litchfield 36
Holland Christian 63, Holland 48
Howell 48, Plymouth 42
Hudsonville Unity Christian 68, Zeeland West 24
Ironwood 55, L’Anse 44
Ishpeming Westwood 73, Gladstone 44
Ithaca 44, Clare 42
Kalamazoo Christian 76, Saugatuck 30
Kalamazoo Hackett 70, Galesburg-Augusta 41
Kalamazoo Path of Life 64, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 39
Kent City 60, Fremont 48
Lake Fenton 77, Owosso 60
Lake Orion 48, Farmington 46
Lakeland (MI) 47, South Lyon East 34
Lansing Waverly 67, Grand Ledge 50
Lawton 47, Gobles 45
Lenawee Christian 70, Blissfield 46
Leroy Pine River 52, Lake City 33
Lincoln Park 69, Dearborn Advanced Tech 55
Livingston Christian 75, Saline Washtenaw Christian 64
Livonia Stevenson 52, Dearborn Fordson 47
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 54, Sterling Heights Stevenson 43
Manistique 54, Rapid River 40
Manton 60, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 54
Maplewood Baptist 79, Mackinac Island 21
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 55, St. Joseph OLL 44
Marshall Academy 59, JPEC 54
Martin 46, Athens 40
McBain 59, Evart 42
Menominee 51, Marinette, Wis. 37
Midland Calvary 48, Sanford-Meridian 45
Midland Dow 52, Lapeer 47
Monroe 60, Grosse Ile 57
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 80, Winneconne, Wis. 68
Montague 71, Newaygo 42
Muskegon 63, Hudsonville 56
Muskegon Mona Shores 64, Grandville 48
Muskegon Orchard View 34, Mason County Central 33
New Boston Huron 62, Wyandotte Roosevelt 45
New Haven 65, Lakeview 51
Niles Brandywine 64, Bridgman 60
North Adams-Jerome 47, Ann Arbor Steiner 13
North Branch 60, Almont 49
North Muskegon 61, Ludington 49
Northville 66, Hartland 58, OT
Novi Christian 56, Allen Park Cabrini 55
Oak Park 56, Troy Athens 46
Oakridge High School 69, Shelby 43
Okemos 72, Holt 51
Olivet 69, Eaton Rapids 37
Onsted 63, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 57
Ontonagon 60, Lake Linden-Hubbell 53
Otisville LakeVille 34, Morrice 33
Oxford 64, Birmingham Seaholm 42
Parchment 88, Delton Kellogg 55
Parma Western 61, Hastings 44
Petoskey 66, Traverse City St Francis 29
Pickford 67, Rudyard 42
Pinckney 64, Fowlerville 55
Plainwell 63, Mattawan 37
Pontiac 72, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 53
Port Huron 54, Warren Woods Tower 43
Portland 60, Lansing Catholic 49
Quincy 70, Mendon 38
Ravenna 56, Morley-Stanwood 55
Redford Thurston 77, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 26
Redford Union 52, Melvindale 45
Richland Gull Lake 44, Three Rivers 41
Riverview 55, Southgate Anderson 53
Rochester 43, Royal Oak 36
Rockford 65, Byron Center 61
Roseville 53, Grosse Pointe South 38
Royal Oak Shrine 62, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 33
Saginaw Heritage 87, Alpena 35
Saginaw Swan Valley 51, Bridgeport 44
Saginaw United 71, Grand Blanc 62
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 85, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42
Southfield Christian 43, Ypsilanti 37
Sparta 60, Lowell 48
St Clair 66, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 53
St Johns 60, Marshall 57
St. Clair Shores South Lake 69, Warren Mott 29
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 85, Benton Harbor Countryside 23
Standish-Sterling Central 61, Reed City 34
Stephenson 71, Rock Mid Peninsula 30
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 56, Livonia Clarenceville 54
Stevensville Lakeshore 39, Otsego 28
Stockbridge 63, Lansing Eastern 54
Summerfield 103, Hudson 73
Swartz Creek 57, Linden 53
Sylvania Northview, Ohio 65, Flat Rock 41
Taylor Prep 85, Westland Universal 8
Taylor Trillium 62, Detroit Cesar Chavez 2
Tecumseh 52, Brooklyn Columbia Central 41
Three Oaks River Valley 60, Eau Claire 39
Traverse City Central 70, Sault Ste Marie 26
Troy 58, Harper Woods 54
Utica Eisenhower 52, Romeo 49
Utica Ford II 69, L’Anse Creuse 56
W. Unity Hilltop, Ohio 54, Camden-Frontier 35
Walled Lake Central 50, Waterford Kettering 27
Walled Lake Northern 42, South Lyon 38
Warren Fitzgerald 67, Utica 37
Warren Lincoln 74, Port Huron Northern 58
Washburn, Wis. 64, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 45
Waterford Mott 65, Pontiac Notre Dame 55
Waterford Our Lady 57, Austin Catholic 24
Wayland Union 66, Grand Rapids Union 60
Wayne Memorial 81, Livonia Churchill 11
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 49, Houghton Lake 40
West Michigan Aviation 60, Holland Calvary 29
Western Michigan Christian 53, Muskegon Catholic 51
Whitehall 66, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 43
Whitmore Lake 73, Lutheran Westland 46
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 66, Howard City Tri-County 59
Yale 46, Imlay City 33
Zeeland East 68, Hamilton 44
Zion Christian 59, Wyoming Lee 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hillsdale vs. Morenci, ccd.
