Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ATAP 81, Detroit UPSM 43

Adrian 59, Saline 45

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 62, Gibraltar Carlson 44

Allendale 59, Cedar Springs 50

Armada 50, Richmond 49

Battle Creek Harper Creek 56, Battle Creek Pennfield 45

Battle Creek Lakeview 73, Caledonia 56

Bay City Central 79, Tawas 47

Bay City John Glenn 73, Gladwin 49

Beal City 61, Roscommon 49

Belleville 70, Westland John Glenn 58

Bellevue 76, Vermontville Maple Valley 46

Benton Harbor 50, South Haven 49

Berrien Springs 68, Coloma 41

Beverly Hills Groves 79, West Bloomfield 68

Birmingham Brother Rice 58, Detroit Douglass 24

Boyne City 61, Kalkaska 41

Brighton 46, Novi 45

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 46, Westland Hope 35

Brimley 71, Newberry 49

Burr Oak 40, Waldron 37

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 83, Wolverine 53

Burton Bendle 82, Burton Atherton 40

Burton Bentley 51, Beecher 34

Burton St. Thomas More 70, Michigan Deaf 25

Byron Center South Christian 64, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 42

Canton 60, Salem 54

Canton Prep 81, Merritt 47

Carleton Airport 54, Ida 52, OT

Carney-Nadeau 69, Hannahville Indian 68

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 49, Landmark Academy 35

Cassopolis 60, Marcellus 52

Cedarville 73, Engadine 31

Centreville 60, Lawrence 28

Charlevoix 61, Kingsley 37

Charlotte 60, Ionia 52

Clarkston 56, Rochester Adams 45

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56, Macomb Dakota 37

Clinton Township Clintondale 55, Sterling Heights 46

Clio 60, Corunna 44

Coldwater 52, Jackson Northwest 34

Coleman 60, Ashley 33

Colon 72, Calhoun Christian 27

Comstock 72, Bangor 60

Croswell-Lexington 74, Algonac 62

Dearborn 49, Franklin 35

Dearborn Divine Child 74, Ann Arbor Greenhills 18

Dearborn Heights Star 66, Hope Of Detroit 35

Dearborn Riverside West 68, Michigan Islamic 65

Detroit Cass Tech 61, Detroit Pershing 53

Detroit Central 89, Detroit Osborn 43

Detroit Community 70, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 32

Detroit Country Day 56, Plymouth Christian 51

Detroit King 69, Detroit Denby 44

Detroit Loyola 69, Macomb Lutheran North 46

Detroit Old Redford 54, Detroit Lincoln-King 50

Detroit Renaissance 103, Detroit Southeastern 58

Detroit UD Jesuit 64, Tol. Whitmer, Ohio 57

Dollar Bay 69, Watersmeet Gogebic 44

Dundee 39, Milan 35

East Lansing 60, DeWitt 39

Eben Junction Superior Central 41, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 33

Ecorse 77, Melvindale ABT 54

Edwardsburg 62, S. Bend Adams, Ind. 60

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 51, Fraser 46

Ferndale 54, North Farmington 46

Flint Hamady 79, The New Standard 45

Flint International 86, Genesee 42

Flint Kearsley 87, Fenton 62

Flint Powers 79, Mount Pleasant 69

Flushing 53, Holly 45

Frankel 45, Detroit Cristo Rey 22

Frankenmuth 63, Garber 45

Freeland 73, Alma 51

Fruitport 48, Hopkins 39

Gabriel Richard Catholic 74, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 45

Gaylord 89, St Ignace 40

Goodrich 73, Ortonville Brandon 19

Grand Haven 74, St Joseph 45

Grand Rapids Christian 95, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 51

Grand Rapids Covenant 54, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 44

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 64, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 60

Grand Rapids NorthPointe 46, Kelloggsville 39

Grand Rapids Northview 93, Wyoming 69

Grand Traverse Academy 36, Traverse City Home School 33

Grant 81, Hart 69

Greenville 58, Coopersville 54

Grosse Pointe North 67, Warren Cousino 43

Harbor Light Christian 95, Boyne Falls 9

Harbor Springs 54, Grayling 38

Hartford 54, White Pigeon 47

Hazel Park 61, Clawson 19

Hillsdale Academy 81, Battle Creek St Philip 71

Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 67, Litchfield 36

Holland Christian 63, Holland 48

Howell 48, Plymouth 42

Hudsonville Unity Christian 68, Zeeland West 24

Ironwood 55, L’Anse 44

Ishpeming Westwood 73, Gladstone 44

Ithaca 44, Clare 42

Kalamazoo Christian 76, Saugatuck 30

Kalamazoo Hackett 70, Galesburg-Augusta 41

Kalamazoo Path of Life 64, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 39

Kent City 60, Fremont 48

Lake Fenton 77, Owosso 60

Lake Orion 48, Farmington 46

Lakeland (MI) 47, South Lyon East 34

Lansing Waverly 67, Grand Ledge 50

Lawton 47, Gobles 45

Lenawee Christian 70, Blissfield 46

Leroy Pine River 52, Lake City 33

Lincoln Park 69, Dearborn Advanced Tech 55

Livingston Christian 75, Saline Washtenaw Christian 64

Livonia Stevenson 52, Dearborn Fordson 47

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 54, Sterling Heights Stevenson 43

Manistique 54, Rapid River 40

Manton 60, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 54

Maplewood Baptist 79, Mackinac Island 21

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 55, St. Joseph OLL 44

Marshall Academy 59, JPEC 54

Martin 46, Athens 40

McBain 59, Evart 42

Menominee 51, Marinette, Wis. 37

Midland Calvary 48, Sanford-Meridian 45

Midland Dow 52, Lapeer 47

Monroe 60, Grosse Ile 57

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 80, Winneconne, Wis. 68

Montague 71, Newaygo 42

Muskegon 63, Hudsonville 56

Muskegon Mona Shores 64, Grandville 48

Muskegon Orchard View 34, Mason County Central 33

New Boston Huron 62, Wyandotte Roosevelt 45

New Haven 65, Lakeview 51

Niles Brandywine 64, Bridgman 60

North Adams-Jerome 47, Ann Arbor Steiner 13

North Branch 60, Almont 49

North Muskegon 61, Ludington 49

Northville 66, Hartland 58, OT

Novi Christian 56, Allen Park Cabrini 55

Oak Park 56, Troy Athens 46

Oakridge High School 69, Shelby 43

Okemos 72, Holt 51

Olivet 69, Eaton Rapids 37

Onsted 63, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 57

Ontonagon 60, Lake Linden-Hubbell 53

Otisville LakeVille 34, Morrice 33

Oxford 64, Birmingham Seaholm 42

Parchment 88, Delton Kellogg 55

Parma Western 61, Hastings 44

Petoskey 66, Traverse City St Francis 29

Pickford 67, Rudyard 42

Pinckney 64, Fowlerville 55

Plainwell 63, Mattawan 37

Pontiac 72, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 53

Port Huron 54, Warren Woods Tower 43

Portland 60, Lansing Catholic 49

Quincy 70, Mendon 38

Ravenna 56, Morley-Stanwood 55

Redford Thurston 77, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 26

Redford Union 52, Melvindale 45

Richland Gull Lake 44, Three Rivers 41

Riverview 55, Southgate Anderson 53

Rochester 43, Royal Oak 36

Rockford 65, Byron Center 61

Roseville 53, Grosse Pointe South 38

Royal Oak Shrine 62, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 33

Saginaw Heritage 87, Alpena 35

Saginaw Swan Valley 51, Bridgeport 44

Saginaw United 71, Grand Blanc 62

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 85, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42

Southfield Christian 43, Ypsilanti 37

Sparta 60, Lowell 48

St Clair 66, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 53

St Johns 60, Marshall 57

St. Clair Shores South Lake 69, Warren Mott 29

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 85, Benton Harbor Countryside 23

Standish-Sterling Central 61, Reed City 34

Stephenson 71, Rock Mid Peninsula 30

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 56, Livonia Clarenceville 54

Stevensville Lakeshore 39, Otsego 28

Stockbridge 63, Lansing Eastern 54

Summerfield 103, Hudson 73

Swartz Creek 57, Linden 53

Sylvania Northview, Ohio 65, Flat Rock 41

Taylor Prep 85, Westland Universal 8

Taylor Trillium 62, Detroit Cesar Chavez 2

Tecumseh 52, Brooklyn Columbia Central 41

Three Oaks River Valley 60, Eau Claire 39

Traverse City Central 70, Sault Ste Marie 26

Troy 58, Harper Woods 54

Utica Eisenhower 52, Romeo 49

Utica Ford II 69, L’Anse Creuse 56

W. Unity Hilltop, Ohio 54, Camden-Frontier 35

Walled Lake Central 50, Waterford Kettering 27

Walled Lake Northern 42, South Lyon 38

Warren Fitzgerald 67, Utica 37

Warren Lincoln 74, Port Huron Northern 58

Washburn, Wis. 64, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 45

Waterford Mott 65, Pontiac Notre Dame 55

Waterford Our Lady 57, Austin Catholic 24

Wayland Union 66, Grand Rapids Union 60

Wayne Memorial 81, Livonia Churchill 11

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 49, Houghton Lake 40

West Michigan Aviation 60, Holland Calvary 29

Western Michigan Christian 53, Muskegon Catholic 51

Whitehall 66, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 43

Whitmore Lake 73, Lutheran Westland 46

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 66, Howard City Tri-County 59

Yale 46, Imlay City 33

Zeeland East 68, Hamilton 44

Zion Christian 59, Wyoming Lee 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hillsdale vs. Morenci, ccd.

