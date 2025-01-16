Towns questionable, DiVincenzo out for MSG return when Knicks host Timberwolves on Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable to face his former team Friday with a sprained right…

NEW YORK (AP) — Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable to face his former team Friday with a sprained right thumb, while Minnesota’s Donte DiVincenzo will miss his return to Madison Square Garden with a toe injury.

The game is Minnesota’s first at New York since the Knicks acquired Towns from the Timberwolves and sent Julius Randle and DiVincenzo to Minnesota just after training camps opened. The Knicks won at Minnesota last month.

Towns was hurt Monday in a loss to Detroit and sat out the Knicks’ victory at Philadelphia on Wednesday, when he wore an Eagles shirt on the bench in the first half.

DiVincenzo recently moved into the starting lineup and scored a season-high 28 points Wednesday in a 116-115 loss to Golden State. But the Timberwolves listed him as out on their injury report Thursday with a sprained left big toe.

