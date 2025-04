Mutua Madrid Open Results

Wednesday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €8,055,385 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

MADRID (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Federico Cina, Italy, def. Coleman Wong, Hong Kong, China, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Mariano Navone, Argentina, def. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Katie Volynets, United States, def. Petra Kvitova, Czechia, 6-4, 6-0.

Ann Li, United States, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-3, 6-2.

Diane Parry, France, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

Maya Joint, Australia, def. Carlota Martinez Cirez, Spain, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-4, 7-5.

