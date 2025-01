Sports on TV for Friday, Jan. 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Jan. 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. CBSSN — Akron…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Jan. 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Bowling Green

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Temple

FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Xavier at Georgetown

FOX — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

11 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: North Texas vs. Texas St., Dallas

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — The Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech, Charlotte, N.C. (Command Center)

ESPN — The Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Iowa St. at LSU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan vs. Ohio St., Chicago

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Denver at Maine

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. vs. Notre Dame, Chicago

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Second Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Under Armour Next All-America Girls Volleyball Game: Team Icon vs. Team Unstoppable, Orlando, Fla.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Florida

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Semifinals

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.