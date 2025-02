NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at PHILADELPHIA NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at PHILADELPHIA

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Clippers 14½ (212) at CHARLOTTE Dallas 1 (228½) at DETROIT at TORONTO 4 (234½) Chicago Denver 9 (232½) at PHILADELPHIA Boston 11 (231½) at NEW ORLEANS Milwaukee 3½ (231) at SAN ANTONIO at GOLDEN STATE 1 (226½) Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Yale 2½ at PRINCETON at GEORGETOWN 3½ Butler at PENNSYLVANIA 1½ Brown at KENT STATE 1½ Akron Niagara 4½ at CANISIUS at MERRIMACK 8½ Mount St. Mary’s Iona 1½ at MANHATTAN Saint Peter’s 1½ at RIDER at COLUMBIA 4½ Harvard at SAINT LOUIS 1½ Dayton at QUINNIPIAC 12½ Fairfield at CORNELL 10½ Dartmouth at PURDUE 11½ Indiana at MARIST 5½ Siena

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Nashville -125 at BUFFALO +104 at DALLAS -182 Vancouver +150 at COLORADO -196 St. Louis +162 at UTAH -178 Columbus +146

