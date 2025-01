NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4½ 6½ (47½) Washington at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (47½) Buffalo…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4½ 6½ (47½) Washington at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (47½) Buffalo

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 3 (235½) Detroit Phoenix 10 (220) at BROOKLYN Minnesota 2 (217) at DALLAS Milwaukee 6½ (233) at NEW ORLEANS Cleveland 2 (231½) at HOUSTON at MEMPHIS 12 (239½) Charlotte at OKLAHOMA CITY 17½ (225½) Utah at SACRAMENTO 7½ (228) Golden State Boston 10 (216½) at LA CLIPPERS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Furman 7½ at VMI at HOLY CROSS 1½ Army at HOUSTON 17½ Utah at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 2½ Robert Morris Murray State 1½ at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 15½ Western Carolina Florida 10½ at SOUTH CAROLINA IU Indianapolis 1½ at GREEN BAY at OAKLAND 1½ Purdue Fort Wayne at AMERICAN 5½ Lehigh at ST. JOHN’S 8½ Xavier at CLEMSON 15½ Syracuse at WOFFORD 16½ Citadel UNC Asheville 1 at GARDNER-WEBB at WRIGHT STATE 1½ Milwaukee South Florida 1½ at CHARLOTTE at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 5½ Coastal Carolina at NORTHWESTERN 5½ Indiana at CLEVELAND STATE 14½ Detroit Mercy James Madison 4½ at OLD DOMINION at NAVY 1 Boston University at RADFORD 1 Longwood at UNC GREENSBORO 9½ Mercer at LOYOLA (MD) 1½ Lafayette at UMASS 1½ George Washington at GEORGIA TECH 5½ Virginia Tech High Point 14½ at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE Kansas 6½ at TCU at PRESBYTERIAN 2½ Charleston Southern at DRAKE 14½ Valparaiso UIC 4½ at EVANSVILLE at LOYOLA CHICAGO 9½ Fordham at NORTH TEXAS 8½ Temple at SAINT LOUIS 10½ La Salle at COLORADO STATE 1½ Boise State at OLE MISS 3½ Texas A&M at ARKANSAS 1½ Georgia Florida State 1½ at CAL at UTAH STATE 6½ Nevada at NEBRASKA 5½ USC at BAYLOR 11½ Kansas State San Diego State 13½ at AIR FORCE at STANFORD 10½ Miami (FL)

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -192 Boston +158 at TORONTO -230 Columbus +188 at COLORADO -138 Winnipeg +115 at LOS ANGELES -118 Florida -102

