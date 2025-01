NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7½ 8½ (41½) Houston at DETROIT 8½ 8½ (55½) Washington…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7½ 8½ (41½) Houston at DETROIT 8½ 8½ (55½) Washington

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 6½ (44½) LA Rams Baltimore 1½ 1½ (51½) at BUFFALO

College Football

Monday

CFP National Championship

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 9½ 8½ (46½) Notre Dame

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 12½ (210) Orlando at NEW YORK 3½ (222) Minnesota at MILWAUKEE 11½ (230) Toronto at MIAMI 3 (223½) Denver at CHICAGO 4 (233) Charlotte at NEW ORLEANS 10 (230) Utah Oklahoma City 6½ (222) at DALLAS Memphis 2 (239) at SAN ANTONIO at LA LAKERS 12 (217½) Brooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at AKRON 2½ Ohio at VILLANOVA 8½ Providence Robert Morris 5½ at GREEN BAY VCU 2½ at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) at MILWAUKEE 5½ Youngstown State at OHIO STATE 6½ Indiana at GEORGETOWN 8½ DePaul at UCLA 6½ Iowa at FRESNO STATE 2½ Air Force at NEW MEXICO 3½ Boise State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -160 Vegas +132 at BUFFALO -132 Pittsburgh +110

