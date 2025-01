NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7½ 8½ (41½) Houston at DETROIT 8½ 9½ (55½) Washington…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7½ 8½ (41½) Houston at DETROIT 8½ 9½ (55½) Washington

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 6½ (44½) LA Rams Baltimore 1½ 1½ (51½) at BUFFALO

College Football

Monday

CFP National Championship

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 9½ 8½ (46½) Notre Dame

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 2½ (227½) Indiana Phoenix 11 (232½) at WASHINGTON at OKLAHOMA CITY 2½ (232½) Cleveland at SACRAMENTO 3½ (226) Houston LA Clippers 6½ (220½) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Maine 9½ at NJIT at UMBC 14½ New Hampshire at FGCU 13½ West Georgia at DELAWARE 10½ Stony Brook Bryant 2½ at ALBANY (NY) Lipscomb 15½ at BELLARMINE William & Mary 3½ at HAMPTON at SIENA 1½ Sacred Heart Michigan 10½ at MINNESOTA Charleston (SC) 5½ at CAMPBELL at IONA 11½ Canisius North Alabama 1½ at JACKSONVILLE Queens 5 at STETSON at JAMES MADISON 5½ Marshall at COASTAL CAROLINA 2½ Georgia Southern Memphis 8½ at TEMPLE at VERMONT 10 Binghamton Marist 1½ at SAINT PETER’S Mount St. Mary’s 2½ at RIDER at N.C. A&T 1½ Monmouth Appalachian State 3½ at OLD DOMINION at QUINNIPIAC 2½ Merrimack at TOWSON 3½ Hofstra Niagara 1½ at FAIRFIELD New Mexico State 3½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at KENNESAW STATE 1½ Sam Houston at NORTH FLORIDA 9 Central Arkansas High Point 3½ at LONGWOOD at DREXEL 1½ Elon at UNC WILMINGTON 5½ Northeastern Louisiana Tech 2½ at JACKSONVILLE STATE at MOREHEAD STATE 6½ Western Illinois at ARKANSAS STATE 15½ Louisiana Utah Valley 1½ at UT ARLINGTON at NORTHERN COLORADO 8½ Portland State Cal Baptist 4½ at TARLETON STATE at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 11½ North Dakota at SOUTH DAKOTA 8½ Oral Roberts at NORTHERN ARIZONA 9½ Sacramento State at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 9½ UMKC Eastern Kentucky 3½ at AUSTIN PEAY at TENNESSEE STATE 1½ SIU-Edwardsville at TENNESSEE TECH 1½ Southeast Missouri State at UT MARTIN 5½ Eastern Illinois at SOUTHERN INDIANA 1½ Lindenwood at WEBER STATE 1½ Montana Maryland 1½ at NORTHWESTERN at LIBERTY 9½ UTEP at NEBRASKA 8½ Rutgers at GRAND CANYON 13½ Abilene Christian at IDAHO STATE 1½ Montana State Washington State 12½ at SAN DIEGO San Francisco 5½ at PEPPERDINE Santa Clara 5½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT at PORTLAND 1½ Pacific at SEATTLE U 11½ Utah Tech at UC IRVINE 20½ CSU Fullerton at UCSB 5½ UC Riverside at CAL POLY 3½ UC Davis UCSD 14½ at LONG BEACH STATE Gonzaga 9½ at OREGON STATE at HAWAII 3½ CSU Northridge

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLUMBUS -176 San Jose +146 at TAMPA BAY -320 Anaheim +255 Washington -115 at OTTAWA -104 at FLORIDA -225 Detroit +184 New Jersey -118 at TORONTO -102 at N.Y ISLANDERS -140 Philadelphia +116 at ST. LOUIS -146 Calgary +122 at NASHVILLE -255 Chicago +205 at DALLAS -255 Montreal +205 at WINNIPEG -205 Seattle +168 at UTAH OFF N.Y Rangers OFF at COLORADO -130 Edmonton +108 Los Angeles -114 at VANCOUVER -105

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.