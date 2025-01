NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7½ 8½ (41½) Houston at DETROIT 8½ 9½ (55½) Washington…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7½ 8½ (41½) Houston at DETROIT 8½ 9½ (55½) Washington

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 6½ (44½) LA Rams Baltimore 1½ 1½ (51½) at BUFFALO

College Football

Monday

CFP National Championship

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 9½ 8½ (46½) Notre Dame

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 5½ (217½) at PHILADELPHIA Boston 12½ (229) at TORONTO at MILWAUKEE 6½ (211½) Orlando Dallas 1 (224½) at NEW ORLEANS Memphis 3½ (238) at SAN ANTONIO at CHICAGO 2½ (245½) Atlanta Houston 2½ (231½) at DENVER Charlotte 5½ (220½) at UTAH at MINNESOTA 5½ (215½) Golden State at LA LAKERS 4½ (217½) Miami at LA CLIPPERS 14 (211½) Brooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VMI 3½ Western Carolina at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 3½ Lehigh at VANDERBILT 7½ South Carolina at ARMY 1 Lafayette at WAKE FOREST 7½ Stanford at UNC ASHEVILLE 12½ South Carolina Upstate Davidson 1½ at LA SALLE at WINTHROP 10½ Charleston Southern at OAKLAND 9½ IU Indianapolis at IOWA STATE 5½ Kansas Purdue Fort Wayne 1½ at WRIGHT STATE at GEORGE WASHINGTON 5½ Duquesne at CLEVELAND STATE 3½ Northern Kentucky at RADFORD 6½ Gardner-Webb at UNC GREENSBORO 17½ Citadel Samford 5½ at MERCER at BUCKNELL 6½ Holy Cross NC State 1½ at VIRGINIA TECH UAB 1½ at SOUTH FLORIDA at DAYTON 7½ George Mason at BUTLER 6½ Seton Hall at MISSOURI STATE 3½ Southern Illinois at NORTH CAROLINA 13½ Cal at FURMAN 3½ East Tennessee State at CHATTANOOGA 3½ Wofford Colgate 3½ at NAVY UMass 1½ at FORDHAM at SAINT BONAVENTURE 12½ Richmond at MICHIGAN STATE 11½ Penn State Florida Atlantic 1½ at TULANE Troy 12½ at UL MONROE at TEXAS STATE 9½ Georgia State at SOUTH ALABAMA 11½ Southern Miss at TCU 4½ Utah at TENNESSEE 11½ Georgia at UIC 1½ Murray State at HOUSTON 17½ West Virginia at BRADLEY 7½ Indiana State Omaha 4½ at DENVER SMU 5½ at VIRGINIA at LOYOLA CHICAGO 5½ Rhode Island Cincinnati 2½ at COLORADO Pittsburgh 2½ at FLORIDA STATE at DRAKE 9½ Illinois State Purdue 7½ at WASHINGTON at OKLAHOMA 2½ Texas Utah State 5½ at UNLV

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -178 at BUFFALO +146 Edmonton -184 at MINNESOTA +152

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.