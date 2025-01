NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 9 8½ (47½) Denver at PHILADELPHIA 4 4½ (45½) Green Bay…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 9 8½ (47½) Denver at PHILADELPHIA 4 4½ (45½) Green Bay at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (50½) Washington

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 2½ 2½ (47½) at LA RAMS

College Football

Monday, Jan. 20

CFP National Championship

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 9½ 9½ (45½) Notre Dame

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4 (227½) Milwaukee Denver 4 (228) at DALLAS Sacramento 3 (239) at CHICAGO at BOSTON 14½ (226½) New Orleans at CLEVELAND 9 (240) Indiana Oklahoma City 16½ (230) at WASHINGTON at ORLANDO 2 (207½) Philadelphia at UTAH 3 (214½) Brooklyn at PHOENIX 7 (223½) Charlotte

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Michigan State 2½ at NORTHWESTERN at PURDUE 8½ Nebraska at NIAGARA 5½ Rider at CHATTANOOGA 13½ VMI Quinnipiac 1½ at IONA Saint Peter’s 6½ at CANISIUS at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 3½ Saint Francis (PA) at CENT. CONN. ST. 8½ LIU at LE MOYNE 4½ Mercyhurst Stonehill 2½ at CHICAGO STATE at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 4½ Sacred Heart at MERRIMACK 7½ Manhattan at MARIST 6½ Fairfield at ROBERT MORRIS 1½ Wright State at MICHIGAN 14½ Washington at TULSA 2½ Charlotte West Virginia 1½ at COLORADO Mercer 5½ at WESTERN CAROLINA Oregon 2½ at PENN STATE at LITTLE ROCK 5½ Southern Indiana at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 3½ UAB

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -142 Seattle +118 Dallas -142 at OTTAWA +118 Tampa Bay -146 at PITTSBURGH +122 at CAROLINA -580 Anaheim +420 at VEGAS -182 Minnesota +150

