Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

January 9, 2025, 11:54 PM

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
LA Chargers 3 (42½) at HOUSTON
at BALTIMORE (43½) Pittsburgh

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BUFFALO 9 (47½) Denver
at PHILADELPHIA 4 (45½) Green Bay
at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (50½) Washington

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Minnesota (47½) at LA RAMS

College Football

Friday

Cotton Bowl – Semifinal

Arlington, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Ohio State (52½) Texas

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (220½) New Orleans
at INDIANA 8 (222) Golden State
Milwaukee 4 (210½) at ORLANDO
Oklahoma City (225½) at NEW YORK
at BOSTON 10½ (230½) Sacramento
at CHICAGO 11 (239½) Washington
at DENVER 14½ (222½) Brooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Merrimack at SACRED HEART
Kent State at BUFFALO
Saint Peter’s at NIAGARA
at STONEHILL LIU
at LE MOYNE Fairleigh Dickinson
at CENT. CONN. ST. Wagner
at QUINNIPIAC Siena
Iona at FAIRFIELD
at WISCONSIN 13½ Minnesota
at MANHATTAN Mount St. Mary’s
Rider at CANISIUS
at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) Mercyhurst
at TOLEDO Central Michigan
at MARYLAND UCLA

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -172 Chicago +142
at CAROLINA -146 Vancouver +122
at WASHINGTON -215 Montreal +176
at WINNIPEG -137 Los Angeles +114
at UTAH -245 San Jose +198

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

