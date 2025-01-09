NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 3 2½ (42½) at HOUSTON at BALTIMORE 9½ 9½ (43½) Pittsburgh…
NFL
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Chargers
|3
|2½
|(42½)
|at HOUSTON
|at BALTIMORE
|9½
|9½
|(43½)
|Pittsburgh
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO
|9
|8½
|(47½)
|Denver
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4
|4½
|(45½)
|Green Bay
|at TAMPA BAY
|3
|3
|(50½)
|Washington
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Minnesota
|2½
|2½
|(47½)
|at LA RAMS
College Football
Friday
Cotton Bowl – Semifinal
Arlington, Texas
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Ohio State
|5½
|5½
|(52½)
|Texas
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|3½
|(220½)
|New Orleans
|at INDIANA
|8
|(222)
|Golden State
|Milwaukee
|4
|(210½)
|at ORLANDO
|Oklahoma City
|3½
|(225½)
|at NEW YORK
|at BOSTON
|10½
|(230½)
|Sacramento
|at CHICAGO
|11
|(239½)
|Washington
|at DENVER
|14½
|(222½)
|Brooklyn
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Merrimack
|2½
|at SACRED HEART
|Kent State
|9½
|at BUFFALO
|Saint Peter’s
|1½
|at NIAGARA
|at STONEHILL
|4½
|LIU
|at LE MOYNE
|1½
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|at CENT. CONN. ST.
|9½
|Wagner
|at QUINNIPIAC
|4½
|Siena
|Iona
|1½
|at FAIRFIELD
|at WISCONSIN
|13½
|Minnesota
|at MANHATTAN
|1½
|Mount St. Mary’s
|Rider
|3½
|at CANISIUS
|at SAINT FRANCIS (PA)
|2½
|Mercyhurst
|at TOLEDO
|4½
|Central Michigan
|at MARYLAND
|4½
|UCLA
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-172
|Chicago
|+142
|at CAROLINA
|-146
|Vancouver
|+122
|at WASHINGTON
|-215
|Montreal
|+176
|at WINNIPEG
|-137
|Los Angeles
|+114
|at UTAH
|-245
|San Jose
|+198
