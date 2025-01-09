NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 3 2½ (42½) at HOUSTON at BALTIMORE 9½ 9½ (43½) Pittsburgh…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 3 2½ (42½) at HOUSTON at BALTIMORE 9½ 9½ (43½) Pittsburgh

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 9 8½ (47½) Denver at PHILADELPHIA 4 4½ (45½) Green Bay at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (50½) Washington

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 2½ 2½ (47½) at LA RAMS

College Football

Friday

Cotton Bowl – Semifinal

Arlington, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 5½ 5½ (52½) Texas

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 3½ (220½) New Orleans at INDIANA 8 (222) Golden State Milwaukee 4 (210½) at ORLANDO Oklahoma City 3½ (225½) at NEW YORK at BOSTON 10½ (230½) Sacramento at CHICAGO 11 (239½) Washington at DENVER 14½ (222½) Brooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Merrimack 2½ at SACRED HEART Kent State 9½ at BUFFALO Saint Peter’s 1½ at NIAGARA at STONEHILL 4½ LIU at LE MOYNE 1½ Fairleigh Dickinson at CENT. CONN. ST. 9½ Wagner at QUINNIPIAC 4½ Siena Iona 1½ at FAIRFIELD at WISCONSIN 13½ Minnesota at MANHATTAN 1½ Mount St. Mary’s Rider 3½ at CANISIUS at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) 2½ Mercyhurst at TOLEDO 4½ Central Michigan at MARYLAND 4½ UCLA

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -172 Chicago +142 at CAROLINA -146 Vancouver +122 at WASHINGTON -215 Montreal +176 at WINNIPEG -137 Los Angeles +114 at UTAH -245 San Jose +198

