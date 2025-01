NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 3 2½ (42½) at HOUSTON at BALTIMORE 9½ 9½ (43½) Pittsburgh…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 3 2½ (42½) at HOUSTON at BALTIMORE 9½ 9½ (43½) Pittsburgh

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 9 8½ (47½) Denver at PHILADELPHIA 4 4½ (45½) Green Bay at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (50½) Washington

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 2½ 1½ (47½) at LA RAMS

College Football

Thursday

Orange Bowl – Semifinal

Miami Gardens, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Notre Dame 1½ 1½ (45½) Penn State

Friday

Cotton Bowl – Semifinal

Arlington, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 5½ 5½ (53½) Texas

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 10½ (217½) Washington at CLEVELAND 2½ (228½) Oklahoma City at INDIANA 5½ (241½) Chicago at NEW YORK 12 (229½) Toronto Detroit 7½ (213½) at BROOKLYN at NEW ORLEANS 2½ (227½) Portland LA Clippers 1 (226½) at DENVER at MILWAUKEE 5½ (222) San Antonio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ARMY 2½ Loyola (MD) at HOLY CROSS 1½ Navy UConn 1½ at VILLANOVA Loyola Chicago 2½ at LA SALLE at SETON HALL 2½ DePaul at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 2½ Northern Kentucky at APPALACHIAN STATE 7½ Coastal Carolina at VCU 18½ Fordham at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 2½ Milwaukee at LONGWOOD 3½ UNC Asheville Winthrop 2 at GARDNER-WEBB at ROBERT MORRIS 2½ Cleveland State Dayton 9½ at UMASS Saint Joseph’s (PA) 2½ at DUQUESNE at EAST CAROLINA 2½ Temple Florida Atlantic 6½ at CHARLOTTE at RHODE ISLAND 5½ George Washington at NORTHERN IOWA 5½ Murray State Presbyterian 5½ at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE at COLGATE 4 Lehigh at BUCKNELL 5 Lafayette at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 1½ American at BRADLEY 2½ Drake at GEORGE MASON 11½ Richmond High Point 8½ at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN Alabama 10½ at SOUTH CAROLINA at UCF 5½ Colorado Furman 14½ at CITADEL at MIAMI (FL) 1½ Florida State at INDIANA 6½ USC at ARKANSAS 2½ Ole Miss at NC STATE 1½ Notre Dame at WOFFORD 14½ Western Carolina East Tennessee State 2½ at MERCER at BELMONT 11½ Southern Illinois Illinois State 5½ at EVANSVILLE at VALPARAISO 1½ Indiana State at SAINT LOUIS 2½ Saint Bonaventure at GEORGIA STATE 2½ Georgia Southern at PROVIDENCE 2½ Butler at KANSAS 14½ Arizona State UMKC 1½ at OMAHA at ST. THOMAS 3½ South Dakota State at ILLINOIS 9½ Penn State at OKLAHOMA 1½ Texas A&M at NORTH TEXAS 11½ Rice at GONZAGA 31½ San Diego at STANFORD 8½ Virginia Tech at SAN DIEGO STATE 20½ Air Force at CAL 3½ Virginia

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -172 Vancouver +142 Colorado -255 at CHICAGO +205 Florida -138 at UTAH +115 at LOS ANGELES -240 Calgary +195

